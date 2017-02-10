You get a free line, and you get a free line, and you get a free line!!
In Sprint's latest push to haul in new customers, the yellow carrier announced a new Unlimited talk, text, and data plan that was $50 for one person, $40 for the second line, and $30 for each line after that. Well, lines three, four, and five just got a lot cheaper for a limited time. 100% cheaper, to be exact.
Sprint has announced that it is making five Unlimited lines cost the same as two, making it much more enticing for families to make the jump. Now, if you recall from the plan's announcement two weeks ago, this is a plan that is not without compromise. It's only available for new customers, and if you don't have autopay set up, it's an extra $5 per month. Sprint has also joined the "mobile optimized video" club of reducing video to 480p to help keep data use down, and can bump down your data speeds during heavy usage times and on congested cell towers, so if you live in a busy area, this might not be the plan for you.
If you live in an area with good Sprint coverage and are looking to switch, this promotional offer could be quite a steal. If, however, you live somewhere where that "1% reliability difference" matters, then it doesn't matter how cheap the unlimited plan is. It's still Sprint.
Reader comments
Can't wait for the comments to pour in.
...From people who have never been Sprint customers.
Lol, so true
Ok, former Sprint customer from 2007-2017. Their network sucks. Each and every year their network gets worse. Unlimited data was great, but since it never worked it didn't really matter; it got to the point where calls weren't going through and 1/4 of my calls were dropping before I finally decided to bite the bullet, pay the ETF, and get out of there (since we were missing emergency calls from our doctor).
In most of the metro area (a major one) that I, and everyone else on/former on Sprint were lucky if we got dialup speeds on LTE. Just checking Sensorly from my office (downtown of the major city) 67% of people have less than 5 mbps, and at the highest zoom level 43% have that level of speed (aka: non existent).
According to Sprint (their customer service and coverage maps)? There's great service out here and their network is great, we all have full coverage with fast speeds. I will give it to them though, where it does it works great... but that 1% seems to be virtually everywhere I went.
They've gotten better in areas.. Where I live and travel use to be trashed, but within the last two years they are quite better than AT&T and Verizon. Where I have my business at unfortunate they are a no go and T-Mobile is the better option there. The within 1% might be over-reaching, but I really think it boils down to the geographical area in which you actually live.
I use both Sprint (for my personal) and T-Mobile (for my business)..... They both outperform AT&T and Verizon where I geographically reside and work.
my coworker got sprint. she cant get a data signal at her house, even though the webpage shows shes in an lte area.
This is actually a really good deal! Quite enticing to be honest but Sprint's lack of LTE coverage in my area makes this a no go for me.
I live in KC and have Sprint and I get great service. It's only when I'm downtown sometimes that I get a text saying that because of high traffic, they're temporarily bumping me down. But even then, it's still fast. It's nice to have unlimited.
Service works great for when I'm around Kauffman Stadium area. Blue Ridge Cuttoff. The Plaza Area. I travel down I-70 and I-435 and the speeds are good.
Its amazing that even in their headquarter city they have to bump you down.
Time to get the LG v20 and ad it to my two existing lines. All it will cost is maybe ten dollars a month more.😁
plus the cost of the phones... :)
From the Fine print (simplified):
From Now to March 31, 2018, you pay $90+tax for 3-5 lines (same price for 3, 4 or 5 lines). After 3/31/2018, you pay $90 for the first line, and then $30 for every line after that. So after 3/31/2018 for 5 lines, you pay $60+30+30+30+30= $180+ tax..
Exactly it's limited time offer those signing up before 3-31 will the get the offer and anyone else who signs up after 3-31 will have to pay 30$ per line.
I don't think you understand. It's a promotional price. After 3-31-2018 your price would increase.
If I sign up today I'd get the promo price. In just over a year my price would double.
Whenever you're reading something and then see a * or 1 make sure you understand the fine print. There's no such thing as a free meal.
It's not a bad plan for families. But if one of this lines is needed for important activities that require fast data without slowing down when they see fit, there could be a problem. On my grandfathered t-mobile plan they throttle but only after I got 28gb and I'm on a congested tower at the same time, once I leave that tower it goes back to normal. With that said, I've never felt an instance of throttling or one that affected me in any way. My speeds are usually about 15mbps. Hopefully Sprint does the same.
Moved from sprint to T-Mobile and my data usage (nyc mainly) tripled. Not because my habits changed but more so that the data actually worked and was blazing fast. I have now travelled to about 30 states since switching to T-Mobile and I am truly impressed at the consistency of the network! I can't ever recommend sprint after a decade of frustration with data (calls where good).
I wouldn't recommend anyone get sprint. There data sucks. It's not high speed data..full bars LTE and I get 1 to 2 mbps and I'm in Marietta ga. My tmobile SIM on the same phone gets 50 plus. Sprint is garbage. I only have it because my gf loves sprint for some reason. But she is always on WiFi anyway