Sprint is getting rid of its metered plans entirely as it moves to a single unlimited plan.
Sprint has announced its intention to get rid of its metered plans and go all-in on unlimited as it tries to find a balance between the intensely competitive U.S. wireless market and its own need to keep revenues high.
The company is ending its long-standing 50%-off deal, which offered up to four lines for $90 per month to new customers, and is instead settling on a more reasonable, but still lower-than-T-Mobile pricing structure that starts at $50 per month for one line.
The change actually makes it cheaper than before to have two lines on the service — it's down to $80 from $90 — rising to $100 for three lines and $120 for four, a $20 to $40 discount over T-Mobile.
Sprint also claims to support unlimited HD video streaming unlike T-Mobile, but T-Mobile is currently promoting that feature, along with 10GB of high-speed LTE tethering, with its own unlimited plan for a limited time.
The second way Sprint is using to sell its new unlimited plan is by advertising its spectrum allotment, which is higher than the rest of the U.S. carriers.
Sprint has more spectrum than any other carrier in the U.S. With holdings of more than 160MHz of 2.5GHz spectrum in the top 100 U.S. markets, Sprint has the right kind of high-band spectrum that is built for data and very fast speeds. This is a tremendous advantage, allowing Sprint to keep adding the capacity and speed needed to meet customers' increasing demand for data now and well into the future. Perfect for unlimited.
High-band spectrum, though, is much more difficult to use reliably on smartphones, and Sprint lacks the same coverage in the 700MHz spectrum, which puts it at a disadvantage next to Verizon and AT&T.
These unlimited prices are also only for a limited time — the price of a single line goes up to $60 on June 30, 2018 — and includes a $5 AutoPay discount.
Reader comments
Sprint's marketing is awful
I'm currently enjoying my 3 lines on T-mobile for $100. If the first two lines use less than 2GB in a month that would bring my bill down to $80 I think. So yeah, I 'll stick with my current provider.
Their false advertising on the HD video and tethering should be changed as well like was mentioned in the article. They are flat out lying about T-mobile's plan in that chart.
It's pretty funny this pricing is only for new customers as well. How much is it for existing customers?
They aren't lying about T-Mobile's plan. The HD streaming is a limited time option can be taken away before I finish writing this comment.
But you still have to use Sprint. No thanks.
The problem is they're not building anything out. They aren't doing squat with that spectrum. My LTE signal has gotten worse and speeds slower in the last year or so. Living in Southern California between San Diego and L.A. I would expect it to get better, not worse. I know too many people who have T-Mo and hate it. I travel a lot and judging by their own coverage maps I would be screwed for a T-Mo signal in a lot of places I go, so my only other option is Verizon (I refuse to go to AT&T for personal reasons). And I can't even pay that bill with a credit card without taking a $5 hit per line, of which I have 5.
I have personal reasons for never going to AT&T as well.
When is Sprint going to learn these one year promos are sleazy. Do the Satellite tv companies still do this?