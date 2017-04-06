Sprint is getting rid of its metered plans entirely as it moves to a single unlimited plan.

Sprint has announced its intention to get rid of its metered plans and go all-in on unlimited as it tries to find a balance between the intensely competitive U.S. wireless market and its own need to keep revenues high.

The company is ending its long-standing 50%-off deal, which offered up to four lines for $90 per month to new customers, and is instead settling on a more reasonable, but still lower-than-T-Mobile pricing structure that starts at $50 per month for one line.

The change actually makes it cheaper than before to have two lines on the service — it's down to $80 from $90 — rising to $100 for three lines and $120 for four, a $20 to $40 discount over T-Mobile.

Sprint also claims to support unlimited HD video streaming unlike T-Mobile, but T-Mobile is currently promoting that feature, along with 10GB of high-speed LTE tethering, with its own unlimited plan for a limited time.

The second way Sprint is using to sell its new unlimited plan is by advertising its spectrum allotment, which is higher than the rest of the U.S. carriers.

Sprint has more spectrum than any other carrier in the U.S. With holdings of more than 160MHz of 2.5GHz spectrum in the top 100 U.S. markets, Sprint has the right kind of high-band spectrum that is built for data and very fast speeds. This is a tremendous advantage, allowing Sprint to keep adding the capacity and speed needed to meet customers' increasing demand for data now and well into the future. Perfect for unlimited.

High-band spectrum, though, is much more difficult to use reliably on smartphones, and Sprint lacks the same coverage in the 700MHz spectrum, which puts it at a disadvantage next to Verizon and AT&T.

These unlimited prices are also only for a limited time — the price of a single line goes up to $60 on June 30, 2018 — and includes a $5 AutoPay discount.

