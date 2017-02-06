That's a lot of data!
Sprint dropped a press release about customer data usage at the big game and the ways they were able to provide enough of it.
Customers used almost 5TB of data inside and directly adjacent to the Houston stadium on February 5. That's three times as much as the 2016 Super Bowl and eight times more than the 2015 game. And the network speed was nothing to sneeze at, either.
Network speeds varied from 85 Mbps from the stands during overtime to 99 Mbps from the stands during the Lombardi award ceremony to 124 Mbps just outside the Verizon box suite during the fourth quarter. Nice jab at the competition there, Sprint. Let's hope it doesn't backfire. We're given no details on who performed the tests or how they were run.
We are told how Sprint was able to supply enough bandwidth for everyone with plenty to spare. Cell on Wheels (COW) and small cell site deployment was able to boost the capacity in and around NRG Stadium. Also, two- and three- channel aggregation on small cell sites played a role, as devices capable of using LTE-A spectrum bonding had access on wider bandwidth lanes to keep network congestion to a minimum.
No matter which team you were rooting for last night, if you were a Sprint customer it sounds like you were a winner. If anyone was at last night's big game, jump into the comments and tell us all about your experience — Sprint or otherwise.
Reader comments
I was hanging out near NRG last night and man did my Sprint GS7 fly. First time I've seen over 100Mbps down in a while.
I have never been a costumer of Sprint but the people I know have Sprint as service, Everytime I called them, most of the time the call doesn't go through. And their internet speed really sucks. Area is Dallas Texas.
They only had these speeds because they beefed it up for the super bowl. Around my area they are horrible with speeds.
Basically they off loaded spectrum and just marginalized it to make people think their network was relevant meanwhile nearby cities were dropped calls and dead zones because all towers in a 200 mile radius was effected so yea I dont care im on the wrong path baby time to go this way.....(huh)
That's a lot of data for a couple of users!!
Aww, c'mon man, I heard they had as many as 10 or 12 customers there.
Yep. We have 10 or 12 hundred thousand users.. :)