Sprint may be fourth amongst America's top four carriers (AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Sprint), but it's still a big player in the national wireless market, with nearly 60 million subscribers across the country. It was the first carrier to offer "truly unlimited" plans for data, which are still a cornerstone of its mobile business. Sprint operates a nationwide CDMA network in the 800,1900, and 2500 MHz frequency bands, and even combines the three to provide higher throughput with its "LTE Plus" service on certain devices and plans.

Sprint offers unlimited talk, text, and data plans that can be configured for individuals or with multiple lines added for families. They offer deals on the latest phones, including the Samsung Galaxy S8 and LG G6.

Best Individual Plans

All of Sprint's contract plans include unlimited talk, text, and data, which start as low as $50 a month for a single line. Sprint also offers prepaid plans for those looking to avoid annual contracts and wanting to avoid credit checks and late fees.

Unlimited plans

Sprint offers some of the most competitive pricing for Unlimited plans amongst the Big Four carriers, as it prominently displays on its website with a comparative graph. According to Sprint, you could get an unlimited plan for two lines at a better price than AT&T and Verizon's unlimited plans for just one line.

You can get a single line with unlimited data, talk, and text for $50 a month. That's before any taxes, fees, or device leasing costs, but it's still a great deal. Enjoy unlimited video streaming in 1080p and take advantage of 10GB of high-speed mobile hotspot access for your tablets and laptops.

Sprint's advertised prices do not include monthly surcharges, taxes, fees and other charges, which you can learn about on Sprint's website.

Sprint Prepaid

Sprint offers prepaid plans for individuals and families, which start as low as $45 a month for unlimited talk and text and 3GB of high speed data, with a $5 discount per month for signing up for AutoPay. There's an option for unlimited data if that's important to you, for $60 a month with the AutoPay discount before surcharges and fees.

Prepaid plans include a free mobile hotspot (tethering), which you can use with tablets, laptops, or other Wi-Fi connected devices. There's no credit check required for a prepaid plan, and if you make 12 consecutive on-time payments, you can upgrade to a Sprint postpaid service with no credit check and upgrade to a new device with no activation fee.

Best Family Plans

Sprint offers an Unlimited Freedom family plan that gives you unlimited data, talk, and text for your family, along with 10GB of hotspot data per line for any tablets, laptops, and other connected devices you or your family may own.

Pricing starts at $60 a month for the first line, $40 for the second, and $30 for any additional lines added. Other monthly fees will be applied, including any lease agreements for new phones, and the advertised pricing includes Auto Pay discounts.

You may find a better deal just getting an Unlimited Plan, which offers four lines at $30 a month and offers much of the same features as Sprint's advertised family plan. Sprint will throw in a fifth line for free until June 30, 2017 for new accounts.

Sprint also offers prepaid plans for families which start at $100 a month for three lines and include unlimited talk and text and 3GB of high speed data. Prices will vary depending on how much data you require on each line.

Best Phones

Sprint has a very particular network that doesn't let you bring your own device from another carrier, so your best bet will be buying your next phone through Sprint and paying for it on contract. The good news is that Sprint offers many of the latest and greatest Android phones:

If you plan on buying a phone from Sprint, you have a couple payment options to consider. If you have good credit, you can lease or buy the phone via monthly contracts with no money down — if you're still building your credit or have credit issues, you'll have to put money down on the phone (typically around $200). If you've got the cash to buy a phone outright, that option is also available.

If you opt to buy the phone outright or on a 24-month installment plan, Sprint often bundles accessories with its biggest selling phones. For example, if you were to get a Galaxy S8, you'd get a free "entertainment kit" for the Galaxy S8, which includes Samsung's Clear View Standing Cover along with a 64GB EVO+ memory card. Buy the LG G6 and Sprint will throw in a free Google Home.

Best Deals on Sprint

Sprint has a section on its website with all of its latest deals, mostly for customers opening new accounts, subscribers upgrading their plans, and deals on leasing brand new devices.

As of May 2017, the best deals Sprint is offering include:

— Lease a Galaxy S8 and get a GS7 lease for free. With this deal, you're also eligible to upgrade your Galaxy S8 to the latest Galaxy phone after 12 lease payments. You'll also be entered to win a $5,000 Samsung shopping spree. — Sprints Unlimited plans. — Get a free 32GB iPhone 7 on an 18-month lease with a qualified trade-in and a new line activation. — Switch to Sprint and get a $100 Visa Prepaid Card for each line of activation. — Get 50% off the LG G6 — along with a free Google Home.

There are more deals to be had. Check out Sprint's site or head in-store to find out more information!

How to cancel with Sprint

You can cancel your Sprint service at any time, but if you cancel it before your contract is done, you'll have to pay early termination fees on top of the balance remaining on your cell phone bill.

You may be able to get out of paying them if you don't think you received the service you paid for (might be your reason for cancelling), or sometimes your new carrier may have a deal to pay them on your behalf. Whichever way you deal with it, you are the one who is ultimately responsible for paying them.

You'll need to call Sprint Customer Service to cancel or change your plans. Call 1-888-211-4727 or dial *2 from a Sprint phone. When you get on the line, ask to speak to someone from the retention team. They may try to offer you deals to keep your business, but will also have the authority to cancel or change your service.

How to unlock a Sprint phone

Not all Sprint phones are available to be unlocked, and even when they can be unlocked, Sprint does not guarantee that they will be fully compatible with other networks. Only Sprint phones released after February 2015 are eligible for domestic unlocking. Of those, the only Android phones that are confirmed eligible for domestic SIM unlock on Sprint's website are the HTC One M9, LG G Flex2, Samsung Galaxy S6 and S6 edge, and Galaxy S7 and S7 edge. If your phone is not eligible for a domestic SIM unlock, Sprint may be able to provide a Master Subsidy Lock code.

To get your Sprint phone unlocked, your phone and/or Sprint account must meet the following criteria:

Your phone must be Domestic SIM Unlock capable.

The device must be or have been active on the Sprint network for a minimum of 50 days.

If you have any outstanding lease payments, bills, or early termination fees, you'll need to settle up with Sprint before it will unlock your device. Depending on your contract, you may need to buy out the remaining cost of your Sprint phone.

Your Sprint account must be in good standing.

The phone hasn't been reported as lost or stolen, or 'otherwise flagged as ineligible to be unlocked'. Basically, as long as you can prove that it's yours and there's nothing sketchy about it, you should be good.

Sprint offers temporary unlocking for international travel — and most devices they sell are compatible. Same rules apply above, except the phone must be currently active on a Sprint account. This will allow you to use a SIM card from the country you're travelling to.

Even if Sprint unlocks your phone, Sprint will not guarantee its phones will operate on another network. You may get limited functionality, such as voice services but no data services. It's the risk you run when you buy through Sprint.

Sprint does partner with a wide variety of alternative carriers. They use Sprint's network, which allows you to easily bring your own Sprint device over to their carrier.

Finding an alternative carrier that uses Sprint's network

Sprint offers its network up to a whole bunch of alternative carriers. Alternative carriers — also known as MVNOs — work by partnering with one or more of the Big Four carriers to piggyback on their networks. This allows them to offer better deals to consumers without needing to worry about infrastructure upkeep.

They've become increasingly reliable over the years and offer the cheapest plans in the mobile industry. There are 26 MVNOs that operate on Sprint's network, including Boost Mobile, Straight Talk, Project Fi and Virgin Mobile USA.

