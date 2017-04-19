Spotify's half-price student discount plan is now available in 36 countries.

Spotify allows students to subscribe to its premium plan for 50% off in the U.S., UK, and Germany, and today the streaming service has vastly expanded the program to 33 more countries around the world.

These are the new countries where the half-price student discount plan is available:

Austria

Australia

Belgium

Brazil

Canada

Chile

Colombia

Czech Republic

Denmark

Ecuador

Estonia

Finland

France

Greece

Hong Kong

Hungary

Indonesia

Ireland

Italy

Japan

Lithuania

Latvia

Mexico

Netherlands

New Zealand

Philippines

Portugal

Singapore

Spain

Switzerland

Turkey

The offer is valid to students "for every year of their student life," meaning you can get a 50% discount for four years if you're just getting started with an undergrad degree. To sign up, you'll need to head to spotify.com/student and authenticate your eligibility with SheerID.

See at Spotify