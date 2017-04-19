Spotify's half-price student discount plan is now available in 36 countries.
Spotify allows students to subscribe to its premium plan for 50% off in the U.S., UK, and Germany, and today the streaming service has vastly expanded the program to 33 more countries around the world.
These are the new countries where the half-price student discount plan is available:
- Austria
- Australia
- Belgium
- Brazil
- Canada
- Chile
- Colombia
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Ecuador
- Estonia
- Finland
- France
- Greece
- Hong Kong
- Hungary
- Indonesia
- Ireland
- Italy
- Japan
- Lithuania
- Latvia
- Mexico
- Netherlands
- New Zealand
- Philippines
- Portugal
- Singapore
- Spain
- Switzerland
- Turkey
The offer is valid to students "for every year of their student life," meaning you can get a 50% discount for four years if you're just getting started with an undergrad degree. To sign up, you'll need to head to spotify.com/student and authenticate your eligibility with SheerID.
