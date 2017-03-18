No word on which record companies would be a part of the deal.
And so it begins: The Financial Times reports that Spotify is looking to restrict major album releases from some of the major record labels as an incentive to lower its royalty fees.
The ploy is apparently in response to the company's IPO ambitions—Spotify can't make money off free listeners, and it needs to be making money to legitimize its place on the stock market. Spotify currently serves 50 million paying subscribers around the world — a 40 percent increase from the year prior.
Of course, Spotify isn't the only music streaming service to offer this sort of exclusivity to its paying customers. Tidal, for instance, employs a "pay for access" business model, while Soundcloud keeps its bigger artist's music libraries exclusive to subscribers. There's no word on whether this deal has gone through yet, but when it does, there should be more information about which of our favorite artists will be affected.
Reader comments
I'd be concerned if good Rock and Roll hadn't been killed off by iTunes and the internet.
I wish more artists went independent. Record labels are the devil.
Well, record labels employ a lot of people. Independents don't, they are more concerned about their own pockets. So which is better for society?
I think Art in any form contributes more to a culture/society. Your argument is Financial not social
I agree with you that art and corporate structure should not go hand in hand. But on the other hand it is difficult to imagine many artists becoming big without the help of these companies and their money. Some of the big musicians just want to spread their art and that is difficult with an independent label.