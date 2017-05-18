Spotify could make its long-awaited debut in India sometime later this year.

Google Play Music rolled out All Access in India last month, making its international catalog available to customers in the subcontinent. It now looks like Spotify and Amazon Prime Music are about to make their foray into the market, according to industry sources speaking to The-Ken (paywall).

From the publication:

Spotify has begun scoping the Indian market, following multiple trips to the country by its executives over the last twelve months. Amazon is also expected to launch its much-vaunted Echo smart speaker in India on either side of its Prime music launch.

With All Access available for just ₹89 ($1.50) a month and Apple Music costing ₹120 ($2) in the country, pricing will be a key factor to determine the success of Spotify in India. The service's premium tier costs $9.99 in the U.S., but for it to catch on in India it will have to be available for under ₹150 ($2.30).

As for Prime Music, Amazon will be looking to push its music streaming service as an added bonus for those signing up for Prime. Amazon offered Prime yearly subscriptions for as low as ₹499 ($7.50) to incentivize customers to sign up, and with the service coming up for renewal in a few months' time for ₹999 ($15), Amazon will be looking to add the number of benefits offered with Prime to retain users.