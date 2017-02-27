Our friends at Thrifter are back with another great deal, this time saving you 70% on select Spigen LG G6 cases!

The LG G6 is now official and it has a huge display and lots of glass, so odds are you'll want to keep it in a case of some sort. If you're looking for a great option that doesn't add too much bulk or make it look ugly, you'll want to check out Spigen. Right now the company is offering 70% off a variety of its cases for the LG G6 ahead of its release, so you can have one delivered before you get your phone so it is protected from the start.

Whether you are looking for a clear slim case, or a wallet case, there is likely something here that will meet your needs, so see which one you like! Some of the cases are available right now, others are listed as pre-order with shipping dates of as late as March 13, so be sure to check on the one you want for its availability.

These deals are only good for one day, February 27, so if you are interested be sure to grab one now! Which option will be protecting your new LG G6 when it arrives? Let us know in the comments!

