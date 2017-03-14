Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time helping you make your Wi-Fi faster for less!

If you've been looking for some new networking gear, you'll want to check out Amazon's Deal of the Day which discounts a variety of TP-Link's products. From gigabit ethernet switches to network extenders and Wi-Fi routers to cable modems, there is a deal here for just about everyone.

With these prices, today is a great day to stop renting your existing modem from your cable company and start owning yours. Most cable companies charge around $10 per month to rent the modem from them, and today you can have your own for as little as $60 (which means it pays for itself in just 6 months!).

Some of the best deals include:

Be sure to check out the full list of products that are on sale as well to see if any of the others will work for you.

