Adding insult to injury, half of Bixby Vision's functionality doesn't yet work if you're on Big Red's network.
We're all a little bummed about Bixby. Samsung's version of its virtual assistant isn't everything we'd hoped it would be, especially from a company as big and as established as one of the world's major smartphone manufacturers. And to make matters worse, Verizon users won't be able to use half of the one part of Bixby that works — Bixby Vision.
Bixby Vision lets you snap photos of things and retrieve relevant images or shopping links. The latter is particularly useful when you're at a brick and mortar store, for instance, and you're looking for a deal online. Bixby Vision lets you find those items on Amazon with the simple snap of a photo, but not so with the Verizon variant of the Galaxy S8 or S8+. According to CNET — and later verified on the AC staff's Verizon version of the Galaxy S8+ — Bixby Vision can snap a photo and look for images, but it won't offer shopping links on Amazon, nor does it offer the option.
Verizon had told The Verge that in the meantime, people can use "the existing Amazon app on your Samsung Galaxy S8 for the same photo and shopping experience." Sure, you can still search for things on Amazon by simply launch the Amazon app and typing them in yourself, but it's odd that one of the few successful functions Bixby is supposed to perform is crippled by one of the U.S.'s largest carriers.
For now, all that Bixby does on the Verizon variant of the Galaxy S8 and S8+ is launch the Bixby feed and show you related images on Pinterest.
Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+
- Galaxy S8 and S8+ review!
- Galaxy S8 and S8+ specs
- Everything you need to know about the Galaxy S8’s cameras
- Get to know Samsung Bixby
- Join our Galaxy S8 forums
Reader comments
Sorry, Verizon users: Bixby is even more crippled on the Galaxy S8
Why can't Samsung tell VZW to **** off when it come to things like this?
LMAO! That's pathetic on the part of Verizon and Samsung.
Verizon doesn't want to allow it, because they believe they can benefit from steering to their paid advertisers rolled in with AOL, YAHOO, super cookies, etc. , And Samsung won't tell Verizon, "No, you can't cripple our already crippled assistant even more".
Haha. Yeah, I'll continue to buy HTC. Maybe Sony this year with that beautiful XZ Premium. Neither of those OEMs make "crippled" phones, or phones that need a fire rating...
Hahahaha
I laugh, but I'm serious. People can argue with me all they want but, we ALL have opinions. And you know what they say about those...
This is just mine😊
HTC.... Lmao
Something wrong with HTC?
VZW must be getting some kind of kickback from Amazon. VZW never fails to disppoint.
This actually raises a question I have...
Does Samsung make money off affiliate links in Bixby?
this question. this one indeed.
Amazon apps have been preloaded on Big Red phones for some time so I'm not surprised.
He's dead Jim.
Or just is use an app that has been around awhile, you know Google Goggles.
My guess is that Verizon is in bed with Amazon (so to speak) and Amazon doesn't like Bixby bypassing its 'services'.
My god. It's time for consumers to leave verizon. Why would anyone accept this? Why does Samsung accept this? They are android. Start using your muscle with carriers.
This is probably going to be the reason I switch to T-Mo, instead of Verizon, from Sprint. All of these little things add up to a lot. Verizon is a little out of hand.