Kids' toys are getting the high-tech treatment at CES this year with the Sony Koov set.

Curious to see if your kid has knack for programming? You need something like Sony's Koov, a vibrantly colored LEGO-like toy that enables kids to build things and then program them to come to life.

There are seven colors of translucent blocks. Once you've concocted your creation, you can "code" the assembled figure with the aid of a desktop application (programming through an iOS and Android app is in the works). The app uses "if-then-else" logic, which is relatively simple for anyone new to programming to learn.

Koov is part of the Sony Global Education, a major initiative on the company's part to promote STEM education in the mainstream. The blocks are developed by a Japanese company called Artec Co., while Sony provides the software, tech, and marketing.

Unfortunately, Koov is only available in Japan and China for now.