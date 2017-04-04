Sony has a new phone out tomorrow, but you may want to wait for the real upgrade.

Sony makes a lot of phones, and many of them aren't particularly noteworthy in the U.S. Thanks to a long-term contract with Verizon that isn't set to expire until next year, Sony can't sell phones with fingerprint sensors in the country, making them more of a difficult proposition than they otherwise would be.

This week, the Xperia XZs is going on sale at Amazon and other online retailers for $700, a steep price to pay for any phone, never mind one that doesn't include the latest and greatest technology. The XZs was one of four phones that company announced during MWC 2017, and while it is an impressive handset in every way, it doesn't stand up to the competition.

Sony Xperia XZs specs

The phone is, for all intents and purposes, a repackaging of the Xperia XZ released in September, swapping out the 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage for 4GB and 64GB, respectively. It also has a Snapdragon 820 processor, which is unchanged from the XZ, along with a 2,900mAh battery. The major difference, aside from the bump in memory, is the new 19MP Motion Eye camera, which reportedly brings a new camera sensor that's better in low light and faster to autofocus.

For $700, the above sounds like a pretty lousy deal, especially with no fingerprint sensor. Sure, Sony's got some great software in there — the phone ships with Android 7.1.1 Nougat — but if you're really into the whole "I need a Sony" thing, you can get your fix in a couple of months with the gorgeous, far-more-impressive Xperia XZ Premium, which bumps up the spec sheet considerably, sporting a 4K HDR-ready display and a Snapdragon 835 platform.

If you're not into waiting, though, you can get the Xperia XZs starting April 5 at Amazon.

