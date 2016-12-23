OK Google, play music on my Sony speaker.

Google Home already lets you control Chromecast and Cast-enabled devices, and the device now works with Sony's products. Sony is rolling out a firmware update to its Chromecast-enabled wireless speakers and Android TVs that allows you to control its products through the Google Home.

Should you have a compatible speaker or Android TV from Sony, you can now stream content by issuing voice commands to Google Home. For instance, saying, "OK Google, play some music on my Sony speaker" will play music on your Sony speaker, and you can say, "OK Google, play Daredevil on Netflix on my TV" to stream the show on your TV.

The feature is now available on Sony's HT-ST9, HT-NT5, HT-CT790, HT-XT2, HT-RT5 sound bars, STR-DN1070, STR-DN1060, STR-DN860 receivers; and the SRS-X99, SRS-ZR7, SRS-ZR5, and SRS-HG1 wireless speakers. All of Sony's Android TVs support Google Home.