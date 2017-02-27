Internally, not a whole lot has changed here.

Taking one step down the ladder from the Xperia XZ Premium, we have the Xperia XZs — a mid-cycle refresh of last year's Xperia XZ with the same type of body and a few key changes to the specs. You'll see a new camera on board here, as well as an extra gigabyte of RAM ... the rest is pretty much unchanged.

Here's the complete spec sheet for the Sony Xperia XZs.

Category Spec
Operating System Android 7.1
Display 5.2-inch LCD, 1920x1080
Gorilla Glass 5
Processor Snapdragon 820 64-bit
Adreno 510
Storage 32GB
Expandable microSD card
RAM 4GB
Rear Camera 19MP Exmor RS, hybrid AF
960 fps slow-mo, 4K video
Front Camera 13MP Exmor RS, f/2.0, 22mm wide-angle lens
Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, USB 3.1, GPS
Battery 2900mAh
Non-removable
Charging USB-C
Quick Charge 3.0
Qnovo Adaptive Charging
Water resistance IP68
Security Fingerprint sensor (except U.S.)
Dimensions 146 x 72 x 8.1 mm
Weight 161 g
Colors Ice Blue, Warm Silver, Black