Internally, not a whole lot has changed here.
Taking one step down the ladder from the Xperia XZ Premium, we have the Xperia XZs — a mid-cycle refresh of last year's Xperia XZ with the same type of body and a few key changes to the specs. You'll see a new camera on board here, as well as an extra gigabyte of RAM ... the rest is pretty much unchanged.
Here's the complete spec sheet for the Sony Xperia XZs.
|Category
|Spec
|Operating System
|Android 7.1
|Display
|5.2-inch LCD, 1920x1080
Gorilla Glass 5
|Processor
|Snapdragon 820 64-bit
Adreno 510
|Storage
|32GB
|Expandable
|microSD card
|RAM
|4GB
|Rear Camera
|19MP Exmor RS, hybrid AF
960 fps slow-mo, 4K video
|Front Camera
|13MP Exmor RS, f/2.0, 22mm wide-angle lens
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, USB 3.1, GPS
|Battery
|2900mAh
Non-removable
|Charging
|USB-C
Quick Charge 3.0
Qnovo Adaptive Charging
|Water resistance
|IP68
|Security
|Fingerprint sensor (except U.S.)
|Dimensions
|146 x 72 x 8.1 mm
|Weight
|161 g
|Colors
|Ice Blue, Warm Silver, Black
Reader comments
Sony Xperia XZs specs: 5.2-inch 1080p display, 19MP camera, 2900 mAh battery
●▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩GIVE IT FEW MINUTES۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬●
<a href="h"><strong>
Bella . I see what you mean... Willie `s st0rry is unimaginable... on tuesday I bought a new Mitsubishi Evo after I been earnin $7881 this-past/5 weeks and also ten-k this past-month . this is really the coolest work I've ever done . I actually started 7-months ago and right away started making more than $77 p/h . navigate to this site
hgfYTYTHFDGJGHYGJNTFYH
....... http://paypro8.com