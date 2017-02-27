Internally, not a whole lot has changed here.

Taking one step down the ladder from the Xperia XZ Premium, we have the Xperia XZs — a mid-cycle refresh of last year's Xperia XZ with the same type of body and a few key changes to the specs. You'll see a new camera on board here, as well as an extra gigabyte of RAM ... the rest is pretty much unchanged.

Here's the complete spec sheet for the Sony Xperia XZs.