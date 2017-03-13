We'll have to wait a while and pay a lot for Sony's latest.
According to a listing at Amazon UK that has since been removed, Sony's new top-end phone, the Xperia XZ Premium, will release on June 1 at a price of £649. Though the Xperia XZ Premium was launched back at MWC 2017 at the end of February, Sony wasn't willing to give any sort of tips about pricing or availability — save for one mention of the phone coming "in the second quarter".
The June time frame makes sense, as its new Snapdragon 835 processor won't be available at volume for some time if the rumors are correct that Samsung is putting the new chip in its upcoming Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus — taking up most of Qualcomm's supply.
As for the price, it's a typically high price tag you'll find on most Sony phones still. At £649 in the UK, it'll be one of the most expensive mainstream phones available, going head-to-head with other pricey options, like the Google Pixel XL. Coming out of MWC 2017, we speculated that the Xperia XZ Premium would actually cost more than this, considering the components inside — including that Snapdragon 835 and a 4K display — and Sony's propensity for pricing well above market.
We'll have to wait a couple more months for pre-orders to actually go live with an official price, but for now we at least have a frame of reference for how much you'll have to lay down for an Xperia XZ Premium. So expect to pay the equivalent of $800 or so, depending on the region.
Reader comments
The price is actually very good. Funny that you compare it to the pixel since the XZ premium specs put the pixel to shame for the price.
I compare it to the Pixel because Google's charging a very similar price for the Pixel XL.
Many thought this phone would be priced at a grand for its specs. 4k hdr screen, 64gb storage, dual front firing speakers, ip68 etc. Really shows how little you get for the same price in a pixel. Just wish it had smaller bezels and a larger battery and this phone could be phone of the year.
That's....actually not too bad considering what it has.
And significantly lower than what I (and the rest of us, I think) expected, considering Sony's track record with pricing.
These phones cannot be bought through a carrier correct?
I want to want this. I love Sony's software and often impressive battery life.
But I cannot ignore those horrific 2013 bezels.
Hopefully, John Legere is aware of this phone and
that he will offer the XZ Premium on T-Mobile. It is truly looking to be a great flagship phone for Sony.
Wow, $800 doesn't sound too bad at all, especially with the build quality and specifications. Maybe someone at Sony said something about pricing.
I don't mind bezels but man isn't this a bit too much bezel?
Those huge bezels compliments Sony's overall hardware design. They just look nicer on Sony's phone for some reason.
Even though the bezels are pretty wide? I can say the the htc 10 I'm currently using has a thinner bezel than my former xperia z3 which I never had this problem. And I tend to push the back arrow button, recent app, and home button(especially, when using camera in portrait orientation) by mistake very often, it's getting to the point of annoying for me. Unless you have a really tiny thumb it might be ok for you but who has a really tiny thumb? I say to the people who want thin bezels? Have even tried a phone with thin bezels before?
I would definitely prefer function over form any day.
Soon you'll read people saying, "Wow, $1000 dollars ain't to bad considering the specs..." lol
Exactly why I'll be looking at OnePlus, Honor, or Huwei for my next phone.
I don't keep up with all the tax rules, but I'm 90% sure if in USA we would not have to pay VAT. So price would be £540.83 + £18.00 for DHL = around $680 USD, at least on Clove site. "If the shipping destination is not an EU member state, VAT will not be charged on any order."
Correct the prices across regions are not simply "take GBP price, convert to USD and there you go" — it'll be slightly different based on the market. And remember that there's often a difference between the price of importing a phone to the U.S. and buying directly from Sony in the U.S.
You can look back at the Xperia X Performance and XZ, comparing U.S. and UK prices, to get a better feel for how this'll price out if £649 is indeed the launch price. My guess would be like $749 USD.