Sony continues to hit so many specs in a single phone.

As is the case with each Sony release window, there's one phone that stands high above the rest. In early 2017, that's the Xperia XZ Premium, and as the name would suggest it comes with a few top-end specs inside. The XZ Premium differentiates itself internally with a 4K display, a new 19MP camera, a Snapdragon 835 processor and all of the other bells and whistles you expect from a flagship phone.

Here's the complete spec sheet for the Sony Xperia XZ Premium.