Sony continues to hit so many specs in a single phone.
As is the case with each Sony release window, there's one phone that stands high above the rest. In early 2017, that's the Xperia XZ Premium, and as the name would suggest it comes with a few top-end specs inside. The XZ Premium differentiates itself internally with a 4K display, a new 19MP camera, a Snapdragon 835 processor and all of the other bells and whistles you expect from a flagship phone.
Here's the complete spec sheet for the Sony Xperia XZ Premium.
|Category
|Spec
|Operating System
|Android 7.1
|Display
|5.5-inch LCD, 4K resolution
Gorilla Glass 5
|Processor
|Snapdragon 835 64-bit
Adreno 540
|Storage
|64GB
|Expandable
|microSD card
|RAM
|4GB
|Rear Camera
|19MP Exmor RS, hybrid AF
960 fps slow-mo, 4K video
|Front Camera
|13MP Exmor RS, f/2.0, 22mm wide-angle lens
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, USB 3.1, GPS
|Battery
|3230mAh
Non-removable
|Charging
|USB-C
Quick Charge 3.0
Qnovo Adaptive Charging
|Water resistance
|IP68
|Security
|Fingerprint sensor (except U.S.)
|Dimensions
|156 x 77 x 7.9 mm
|Weight
|195 g
|Colors
|Luminous chrome, Deepsea Black
Reader comments
Mmmmmmm, specs......
What a beast!
Any news on a Sony smartwatch 4??
This is actually looking like a great device and I'm still really more of a fan of Sony's hardware design.