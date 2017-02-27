Sony continues to hit so many specs in a single phone.

As is the case with each Sony release window, there's one phone that stands high above the rest. In early 2017, that's the Xperia XZ Premium, and as the name would suggest it comes with a few top-end specs inside. The XZ Premium differentiates itself internally with a 4K display, a new 19MP camera, a Snapdragon 835 processor and all of the other bells and whistles you expect from a flagship phone.

Here's the complete spec sheet for the Sony Xperia XZ Premium.

Category Spec
Operating System Android 7.1
Display 5.5-inch LCD, 4K resolution
Gorilla Glass 5
Processor Snapdragon 835 64-bit
Adreno 540
Storage 64GB
Expandable microSD card
RAM 4GB
Rear Camera 19MP Exmor RS, hybrid AF
960 fps slow-mo, 4K video
Front Camera 13MP Exmor RS, f/2.0, 22mm wide-angle lens
Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, USB 3.1, GPS
Battery 3230mAh
Non-removable
Charging USB-C
Quick Charge 3.0
Qnovo Adaptive Charging
Water resistance IP68
Security Fingerprint sensor (except U.S.)
Dimensions 156 x 77 x 7.9 mm
Weight 195 g
Colors Luminous chrome, Deepsea Black