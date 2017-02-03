Despite slumping sales, Sony says they're still on target for an operating profit.
2016 was not a good year for Sony's smartphone division.
The company closed out the third quarter of its financial year by shipping 5.1 million Xperia smartphones — down from 7.6 million in 2015 over the same quarter. Sony CFO Kenichiro Yoshida explained this 35% decrease in year-on-year sales was due to weaker sales in Europe, which is typically one of the more popular markets for Sony smartphones. In response, the company has downwardly revised its annual smartphone unit sales forecast by 2 million units.
Sony ended the quarter generating 249 billion yen (US$2.1 billion) in sales — down from 385 billion (US$3.4 billion) in 2015. But while sales and revenue income were down, the impact was partially offset by cost reductions in unprofitable markets such as Latin America and the Middle East, along with a positive impact from foreign exchange rates. As such, Yoshida says the company is still on target to maintain an operating profit by the end of the fiscal year.
Reader comments
Sony Xperia sales slump 33% in final quarter of 2016
Time to switch it up imo
To whom they shipped those 5.1 million smartphones?
Meh. Made amazing phones, executed horribly.
It's not hard to understand why their sales are continuously sinking...Sony hasn't release a flagship that's worthwhile since the Z3 line.
- The Z5 was a thermal disaster as Sony was warned it would be an improved almost nothing upon the Z3. The the entire X line is as clearly a flop as it gets.
- They released a "flagship" in the end of 2016 - the XZ - that still lacks OIS, a good camera, an AMOLED display, with only 3GB or RAM and they asked over 700€ for it at a time where the best Androids of 2016 - the S7 and S7 Edge - were already below the 700€ price tag.
- They murdered the most popular line of devices they had - the Compact line - with that pathetic overpriced excuse of a phone that is the X Compact.
- They continuously ignore the criticisms that have been made to their Xperias over the years and allowed Samsung to create the phone - the S7 - that Sony could have created in 2014 if they had listened.
- Their software has become absolute sh*t. It's not stock Android with only app-spam added to it. All that was unique about the Xperia phones pre-Lollipop, like a real theme engine, PlayStation integration etc, has gone to the dogs.
- Even the Note 7 debacle did nothing for them.
Sony continues to show they have no clue what they're doing.
And it's particularly infuriating for people like me who loved the Z3 Compact and would gladly continue to buy Sony phones...IF Sony listened.
They don't so we started to jump ship even here in Europe. And this year, with the return of Nokia, Sony is poised to lose even more customers as even the Nokia 6 takes better photos than the Xperia XZ.
Wow $350 for a phone with a small screen, no fingerprint sensor...Uhhh...No thanks
I guess they should have done the James Bond advertising again?
It's back to the times of Sony Ericsson...