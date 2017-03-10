Good headphones should be like a big wall between you and the rest of the world. Great headphones should let you get through that wall easily and comfortably. Enter the Sony MDR-1000X Acoustic Noise Canceling headphones, which have a feature I truly appreciate: the ability to hear outside your headphones with a quick tap.

I'm Michael Fisher, but you probably know me best as MrMobile. I've reviewed more than a few ANC headphones in the past year, and this is unquestionably the best. Watch this video, and keep your ears open. You might hear something you like.

