Sony's latest SD cards are designed for photographers shooting in 4K.

Sony's upcoming SF-G series of SD cards will be the fastest in the world, according to the company. The SD cards will be debuting sometime in the month of March, and will be available in 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB storage configurations. The cards feature read speeds of 300MB/s and write speeds of 299MB/s, which Sony says will come in handy not only for shooting 4K content, but also for transferring large amounts of data to a computer.

To that end, Sony is introducing a new memory card reader that interfaces over USB 3.1 Gen1, allowing you to quickly move data from the SD card to a computer. That said, if you're relying on a mechanical hard drive, you'll not be able to see those speeds on your computer.

While the cards are still based on the UHS-II interface, Sony is touting its unique firmware for the added performance boost, stating that its algorithm prevents the "decrease of data-writing speeds." The SD cards are compatible with Sony's file rescue software, and are waterproof, temperature resistant, shockproof and X-Ray proof.

No word on pricing yet, but with the cards aimed at enthusiast users, they're likely to be priced higher than those currently available in the market.