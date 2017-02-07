Everything is cooler in slow motion.
While Sony's smartphone division isn't doing so hot on the sales front, Japanese company is continuing to innovate behind the scenes. Today, Sony they've developed the industry's first 3-Layer stacked CMOS image sensor with DRAM for smartphones, which is capable of capturing images of faster moving object as well as shooting 1080p video at up to 1000 frames per second.
Currently, the best specs for slow motion video available on smartphones is 720p at 240fps, which you'll find on the Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy S7. Sony has more than quadrupled those figures — shooting at 1080p no less — which is quite frankly amazing.
Check out this sample footage of what this new sensor is capable of:
While the video capabilities are amazing, the new tech will also vastly improve the ability to shoot fast-moving objects with your smartphone while minimizing focal plane distortion. From the blog post:
With the stacked high-speed, low power consumption, high-capacity DRAM, the new sensor can read one still image of 19.3 million pixels in only 1/120 second (approximately 4x faster than conventional products), reducing the time lapse for reading each pixel line. This technology minimizes the focal plane distortion in still images that tends to occur when shooting fast-moving subjects on smartphones, which lack a mechanical shutter for controlling exposure time.
While Sony didn't offer any timelines or info as to when we'll see this new sensor implemented in a new phone, you can read the full nitty-gritty details behind the tech here and then start dreaming about the super cool footage you'll be able to record when this, eventually, comes to future smartphones.
Reader comments
I want one!!
OOOH. MY.... YESSSSSSS!!!!
Also, just realized...I've been to that 'campus'! :O
Is that Japan somewhere? Cool xD
Great. They'll put those sensors in every other phone camera but their own.
They will make more money doing so.
Excellent, I can't wait for this to show up in some phones.
Sure hope this ends up in the Note 8!
I guess expandable storage is going to be mandatory. File sizes are going to be enormous.
I think extra internal storage would be better in this case, since I'm not sure external storage would be able to be written to that fast
I didn't know the Pixel and S7 could shoot 240 in hd. I'm way behind :)
Still, burst mode was good enough for me on an X Pure.
i would like this though.
Is this taking more features from a DSLR while not fully replacing it.
This will be a reason for flagships to charge over a 1000 again. There will always be a must have feature I guess.
Seriously? 1080p and not 8k resolution? Get with the times Sony!
Why would you want to record in 8k if you don't have an 8k display to view it on?
This sounds great
What are the chances this tech will find it's way in other manufacturers phones- lg, Samsung etc..? Thanks for any information
Oh and how long till we could expect to see it implicated? Would this require a special or latest and greatest processor or are the current ones capable, but just lacking the actual camera hardware?
Pretty good. The camera sensors in the Samsung and LG phones are Sony. Probably the Pixel and iPhone too.
Definitely the Pixel.
LG V40 baby.lol I'm planning for the future.