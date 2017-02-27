This has crossed into 'ridiculous' territory — but we now have a better idea of why.
Another year, another Sony phone launching in the U.S. without a fingerprint sensor — despite the exact same model packing the biometric authentication process everywhere else in the world. With the announcement of the Xperia XZ Premium and XZs, Sony once again has a couple of enticing phones. And even though it seems to have made good strides in terms of cameras and a few other pain points, this one issue still plagues it. For whatever reason, Sony cannot bring a phone to the U.S. with a functioning fingerprint sensor.
The question of why this is the case has been a constant bugbear for us as we speak with Sony representatives time after time, and at MWC 2017 we got perhaps the most candid explanation of what's going on.
Speaking with Don Mesa, who is Head of Marketing, North America for Sony Mobile U.S., we started to get a more concrete picture of what's going on here. When asked about the exclusion of fingerprint authentication on the Xperia XZ Premium specifically, Mesa explained, "There are a lot of external and internal factors that contribute to us making a conscious decision not to include [fingerprint]."
For now, in order for Sony to sell phones in the U.S. it cannot include fingerprint sensors.
The "external" portion of that statement is the interesting part, and something that wasn't previously disclosed. For the past couple of years, Sony's stance on not including fingerprint sensors in the U.S. was that it didn't see demand for them and there was a business decision made to not include the feature. This external factor, it seems, is something to do with deals it has made (or terminated) in the U.S. specifically. When asked further about those factors Mesa continued, "[...] that was very much about us consciously deciding that we want to continue our business here [in the U.S.], and [that's] one of the conditions for us to be able to do business."
So here's the meat of the issue: based on some deal previously made relating specifically to the U.S., in order for Sony to sell phones in the country it cannot ship them with functioning fingerprint sensors. Taking the lesser of two evils, Sony chose to continue to sell phones with the fingerprint sensor disabled instead of give up on the U.S. entirely — and this seems to be the case still, as Sony has continued to sell a wide range of unlocked phones here. So despite this bizarre limitation against using fingerprint sensors, Sony still sees the U.S. as an important market and wants to keep selling its top-end devices here.
When pressed for specifics, Mesa acknowledged the rub with U.S. carriers in Sony's transition from selling carrier-backed phones to going entirely unlocked, eventually leading to this fingerprint situation in some way. Events like the launched-then-canceled Xperia Z4V and various one-off carrier devices that never sold well seem to point to Sony having troubles dealing with the U.S. operators. It wouldn't be surprising if a deal (or deals) gone bad led to some fingerprint exclusivity problems as a penalty of such a fallout. Of course the real rub here is the specifics of such deals are not — and may never be — disclosed.
So what can we take away from this? Well, the first part is that Sony confirms it is indeed consciously shipping its phones to the U.S. with fingerprint sensors ... and that at the same time it is explicitly disabling them in software. Sony Mobile U.S. is, for the first time, also confirming that without these outside factors influencing these decisions, it would prefer to be shipping phones in the U.S. with fingerprint sensors enabled. That in no way completely lets Sony off the hook here, though — it takes two to tango, and Sony itself was obviously involved in whatever mechanism led to this odd limitation surrounding fingerprint sensors. Someone signed off on this, and it's been a constant thorn in the side of the company since.
And no matter the mechanism of how this all came to be, it isn't much solace for those of us in the U.S. who are big fans of Sony design and hardware but will continue to refuse to buy its phones until they have such a basic feature. U.S. customers deserve a fingerprint sensor just as much as anyone else in the world buying a Sony phone. And Sony itself seems to think this is a short-term limitation that, when lifted, will comfortably be put in the rear-view mirror as it continues to sell unlocked phones in the country.
Reader comments
At least we know more about the decision. It's still not good. I'd like to know what really happened. Hopefully it's something that we in the US won't have to live with for long. Also, it doesn't explain the crazy expensive price these phones are going for, fingerprint sensor or not.
Sony = greedy that explains price... don't buy Sony
So I'm still lost on why exactly they can't sell phones with a fingerprint sensor in America but I guess that will never be fully disclosed for whatever reason. I wonder if Sony did something illegal in the past when it came to their phones being sold in America and a way around it was to agree to never use a fingerprint sensor or something else totally weird.
I'm just taking a guess but it seems extremely odd that whatever happened in the past was so bad that none of their phones can use this feature when every other company doesn't have that problem when it comes to selling phones in America...
I don't think Sony did anything illegal. And the context here is that Sony seems to believe this is a limited time issue — otherwise it probably wouldn't continue to sell phones in the U.S.
us gov wants it to be easy for them to hack into our phones illegal if they want..
fingerprint makes it harder to hack into
That has nothing to do with this.
You can always simply encrypt your phone. That's more important than using fingerprint vs. not.
Ohh that makes sense. I see.
It's weird because the Nextbit Robin also had a side-mounted sensor.
It's not the fact that it's side-mounted. If it were that easy, Sony would likely design around it.
So it's everything to do with licensing deals and patents?
But WHY???
Yep not buying until fingerprint is enabled on US firmware.
I have a lot of questions . . .
shoot.
So if it's a system limitation, can custom ROMs unlock this functionality?
Has always been the case. The sensor is there, it's just disabled in firmware. Sony acknowledges that it's as simple as flashing firmware from a European version of the phone and the sensor will work. Of course, it would never provide those files itself.
I believe so, yes.
With a little ingenuity and tweaking you can literally hack and convert your phone camera into a fingerprint scanner
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5yWFBie7Lcs
Those bezels too though ........Good lord
I also don't like huge bezels but for some reason I find it nice on Sony's devices, maybe because the corners aren't rounded.
Andrew - can someone in the U.S. but an international Sony phone with the FP Sensor enabled & have most if not all bands work on AT&T or T-Mobile?
I think you can buy the US phone and just flash the international software, as least for some Sony models in the past. Confirm on XDA before trying that of course
So, Sony wanted to sell unlocked phones, a carrier (Verizon?) didn't want the extra competition from unlocked devices, a disagreement ensued, with the final agreement being that Sony would basically gimp their phones for a certain number of years so they couldn't compete as well against the carrier's phones. Something along those lines?
the "why" is meaningless. Its the "when" that matters. As in, "when" will Sony start shipping phones that arent crippled? Until then, Sony just doesn't exist.
I don't see why 'muricans complain. At least the hardware is there and you just need to replace the software... Whilst the likes of LG, also with bullsh*t excuses, actively deprivea customers from hardware on a region-basis.
"Bugbear"?