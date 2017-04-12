What could it be? Could it be virtual reality? We'll find out four days before Earth Day.

Google Earth is apparently headed for a redux. According to The Next Web, Google will hold an event on April 18 where it will unveil "the new Google Earth." That's four days before Earth Day — an entirely appropriate time to make such an announcement.

There aren't too many hints about what's on the horizon for Google Earth, but it's likely to be a major redesign of the app, which hasn't seen an overhaul in quite some time. Google Maps has surpassed it in functionality since its debut in 2001. It wouldn't be too surprising to see Google bundle in some virtual reality features, as well, akin to what it launched for the HTC Vive last year.