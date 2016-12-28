The OnePlus 3T is coming soon in a golden hue.

The OnePlus 3T is currently available in a gunmetal color scheme on Amazon India, but if that isn't to your liking, the company is all set to introduce the Soft Cold color option. The new color variant will be available exclusively on Amazon India starting January 5, and if you're interested, you can now register to pick it up once it goes on sale.

The Soft Gold model will also retail for ₹29,999 on Amazon. It looks like the color option will be available with 64GB storage initially, followed by the 128GB model. The gunmetal variant is sold out right now — with more stock expected shortly — and Amazon has mentioned that it will have the gold color option on open sale from January 6.

