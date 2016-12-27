Share the wealth, would ya?

By now, the wrapping is balled up and in the garbage, and family is on their way back home (still stuck in traffic, if Google Maps is correct), and you're sitting with some cool new stuff.

Android or not, we want to know: What did you get?

Anecdotally, it seems like mobile VR — Samsung Gear VR and Google Daydream alike — was the hit of the season, with plenty of people reporting new add-ons to go with their shiny new phones.

Amazon's Echo was also a winner — the company continues to be backordered — along with Fitbits and other fitness-focused wearables.

So, good? Bad? Regifting? Let us know what you got, and we'll share ours, too!