Share the wealth, would ya?
By now, the wrapping is balled up and in the garbage, and family is on their way back home (still stuck in traffic, if Google Maps is correct), and you're sitting with some cool new stuff.
Android or not, we want to know: What did you get?
Anecdotally, it seems like mobile VR — Samsung Gear VR and Google Daydream alike — was the hit of the season, with plenty of people reporting new add-ons to go with their shiny new phones.
Amazon's Echo was also a winner — the company continues to be backordered — along with Fitbits and other fitness-focused wearables.
So, good? Bad? Regifting? Let us know what you got, and we'll share ours, too!
Reader comments
Why not just say "the holidays" before some nutjob gets offended lol
And I got a Chromecast
I'll take my chances.
Actually, "Holidays" would be more accurate. Chanukah, Christmas, New Year's... :)
Who gives new year's gifts though? Is that a thing?
Well, different cultures. Like in Japan, kids often receive money gifts from relatives for New Years every year.
True enough, but it'd be a stretch to call a decorated envelope with a few thousand yen stuffed inside android stuff.
Got the new S3 Frontier, a pretty cool soundbar, and some other odds and ends
Google Home. Seems to be working well with Chromecast...both video and audio.
I got a Home as well. I love being able to cast things to my TVs with my voice.
Got the Google Pixel. 😎😎😎
Me too!
Got the wife and I a Fitbit 2 also a Amazon Echo and an Echo Dot.
I got pretty much one of everything for the Google Store. Went a lil crazy this year.
I like that
I got a Google Pixel a month ago, and a Google Home on Christmas morning
Cardboard
A Google Pixel