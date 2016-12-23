Never fear the dark again — or have a dead phone — with this ingenious way to make the most out of your home's power outlets.

Seriously, the SnapPower Guidelight is one of those simply little things you'll wonder how you lived without. I got in on the Kickstarter campaign, so I've had them for a little while and saved a little money in the process. (They're great, but they're not necessarily cheap.) I've got them spread out through my house in the hallways and in dark rooms someone might stumble into late at night.

If you've never seen these before, they're replacement faceplates for your power outlet that leach the electricity off the terminals. That means you don't have to do any rewiring, which is great! You literally just unscrew the old one, snap on the new one (I see what they did there!!!) and screw it back in. There's even a USB charging option, if you want. (It'll trickle charger, which is definitely better than nothing.)

Check 'em out!!!

See at Amazon

Need more Modern Dad? Hit us up on the your social network of choice!

Facebook Twitter Instagram Snapchat

And most important, be sure to subscribe on YouTube!