You'll wait to wait a while longer to get your hands on a phone powered by the Snapdragon 835.
According to a report from Forbes, Samsung is getting the first batch of Qualcomm's 10nm Snapdragon 835 chips for its Galaxy S8, which according to the publication will make its debut on April 14. Qualcomm partnered with Samsung's foundry to build the 10nm chip, and while Samsung's chip division and phone unit are separate entities, the South Korean manufacturer is getting "first dibs" on the Snapdragon 835.
As a result, other manufacturers will not be able to launch phones powered by the Snapdragon 835 until after April. What this means is that the LG G6 — which is set for an unveil on February 26 — will be powered by last year's Snapdragon 821. It's hard to estimate what sort of a performance differential there will be between the Snapdragon 835 and 821, but last year's SoC misses out on a few features, including Bluetooth 5, Quick Charge 4.0, Gigabit LTE, and improved VR chops.
It looks like LG will instead focus on optimizing the software and providing value in other areas. The manufacturer has already teased water resistance, dual-camera setup, as well as a 5.7-inch QHD+ display, and a leak from earlier today shows off slim bezels at the front.
Also, the lack of availability of the Snapdragon 835 during the usual spring refresh cycle will likely lead to an influx of new devices launching debut in the summer.
Reader comments
Snapdragon 835 will debut on the Galaxy S8, LG G6 to use Snapdragon 821 instead
So LG is going to make the G6 more of a higher mid range device for this year? Seems like an odd choice, especially if they do seal the phone which will cost them many of the customers they do have. Not seeing how this will pull in a lot of new customers. Considering LG announced the G5 February of last year but didn't release until April why rush a February release this year, just 10 months later. And if they are just announcing it this February but won't release for a couple more months, why not just have the 835? Something seems off with LG and the G6.
I'm not sure if the real world performance difference is that significant anyway
Well it will be for sure, but I have doubts that the end user would notice a major difference in runtime performance. Quick charging implementation and energy efficiency is where I think the biggest noticable difference will lie.
Perfect picture to go with the headline haha
So now nearly everyone is going to gripe about how the G6 isn't using the 835 and that LG is charging flagship prices, while using a processor from last year. Seems HTC didn't have a choice either.
Not that I'm complaining, but I wonder if this news is a sign of things to come where Samsung will be top priority from now on due to their sales dominance (if that's the reason for the 835 being reserved for the S8)?
The reason Samsung got to call dibs is because Qualcomm is using Samsung's manufacturing process to produce them. I wouldn't expect this to be a regular occurrence.
Oh Really ?
True or Rumor? If true then awesome! I am waiting!
Oh well. No sale then.
Qualcomm's Kryo architecture wasn't any good. It looked good because it was produced on 14nm and was better than the 20nm 810. So I'm not gonna buy into it in 2017.
Best SoC 625 , energy efficient and powerful . No heating.
821 and 835 you need liquid cooling or you can use as good pocket warmer in winter.
Yeah, 625 is the best processor with underwhelming performance lol. And almost every non-chinese flagships have heatpipes, so heat is not much of a problem. The SD 820 on my X Performance runs cooler than your SD 625
I was disappointed to hear that the G6 wouldn't have a user replaceable battery and now it gets last year's processor. This is a loser before it's even released. The 821 isn't much of an upgrade so I'll be happily sticking with my G5 with its 820 and especially its removable battery which imo LG is crazy to give up on.
I hope those rumors aren't true. This phone is the direct competitor to the S8. Using an older chipset would seriously hinder LG'S ability to compete as a flagship. The 835 would spank the 821- in battery efficiency alone. Even if that wasn't true people would still want the newer chipset "because it's the latest and greatest" and that's how we have been programmed to buy. Given LG'S need to redeem itself from the G5, I can't see it gambling with the older chipset- regardless of how they try to market it.
Well being that there is still more Note 7's being used than LG phones sold, this should only bother a very few people lol