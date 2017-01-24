You'll wait to wait a while longer to get your hands on a phone powered by the Snapdragon 835.

According to a report from Forbes, Samsung is getting the first batch of Qualcomm's 10nm Snapdragon 835 chips for its Galaxy S8, which according to the publication will make its debut on April 14. Qualcomm partnered with Samsung's foundry to build the 10nm chip, and while Samsung's chip division and phone unit are separate entities, the South Korean manufacturer is getting "first dibs" on the Snapdragon 835.

As a result, other manufacturers will not be able to launch phones powered by the Snapdragon 835 until after April. What this means is that the LG G6 — which is set for an unveil on February 26 — will be powered by last year's Snapdragon 821. It's hard to estimate what sort of a performance differential there will be between the Snapdragon 835 and 821, but last year's SoC misses out on a few features, including Bluetooth 5, Quick Charge 4.0, Gigabit LTE, and improved VR chops.

It looks like LG will instead focus on optimizing the software and providing value in other areas. The manufacturer has already teased water resistance, dual-camera setup, as well as a 5.7-inch QHD+ display, and a leak from earlier today shows off slim bezels at the front.

Also, the lack of availability of the Snapdragon 835 during the usual spring refresh cycle will likely lead to an influx of new devices launching debut in the summer.