The shift to 10nm with the Snapdragon 835 represents a huge leap in performance.
Qualcomm formally detailed the Snapdragon 835 during its CES keynote, serving up a look at what's new in this year's flagship SoC. The Snapdragon 835 offers improvements across the board, and Qualcomm has incorporated a slew of new features, including Bluetooth 5, gigabit LTE, 802.11ad Wi-Fi, and much more.
The 14nm Snapdragon 820/821 was no slouch, but the move to the 10nm node has allowed Qualcomm to register huge gains in energy efficiency and performance. The Snapdragon 835 is 27% faster while consuming 40% less energy, with the overall size being 30% smaller than the previous generation. Here's a look at some of the key areas where the SoC differs from last year's offering:
|Category
|Snapdragon 835
|Snapdragon 821
|Node
|10nm FinFET (LPE)
|14nm FinFET (LPP)
|CPU
|Four 2.45GHz Kryo 280 cores
Four 1.9GHz Kryo 280 cores
|Two 2.35GHz Kryo cores
Two 1.6GHz Kryo cores
|GPU
|Adreno 540
(OpenGL ES 3.2, OpenCL 2.0, Vulkan 1.0, DirectX 12)
|Adreno 530
(OpenGL ES 3.1, OpenCL 2.0, Vulkan 1.0, DirectX 11.2)
|Memory
|Dual-channel LPDDR4X
1866MHz
29.8GB/s
|Dual-channel LPDDR4
1866MHz
29.8GB/s
|Storage
|eMMC 5.1
UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
UFS 2.0
|Camera
|Dual ISP up to 32MP
16MP dual camera
|Dual ISP up to 28MP
|Modem
|X16 gigabit LTE
Download up to 1000Mbit/sec
Upload up to 150Mbit/sec
|X12 LTE
Download up to 600Mbit/sec
Upload up to 150Mbit/sec
|Bluetooth
|Bluetooth 5
|Bluetooth 4.2
|Wi-Fi
|802.11ad multi-gigabit Wi-Fi
|802.11ac gigabit Wi-Fi
|Charging
|Quick Charge 4.0
|Quick Charge 3.0
We'll have to wait until the Snapdragon 835 makes its way to consumer devices — which is slated to be sometime later this quarter — before we can take a detailed look at how it fares next to last year's Snapdragon 820/821. However, based on the hardware and the node shrink, it looks like it will be another good year for Qualcomm in the high-end mobile SoC space.
Reader comments
Snapdragon 835 vs. Snapdragon 821: How much of an upgrade is it?
Haven't even recieved my 821 OnePlus 3T yet and it's already outdated. Ah well. This phone will last me a couple years anyway. Too exhausting trying to keep up lol
Remember how easy is to swap the battery of the 3/3T. That gives us at least 4 years... the only problem is the storage degradation
Doesn't that suck? It's can be a bit annoying when you're a spec nerd like I am. But I had to jump on the 3T because of the price though. Just remember that for the 6 month period the 3T will have been on the market before the 835 arrives its the fastest Android phone ever made to date. I say this because it's been smoking everything it goes up against side by side on a ton of comparisons all over YouTube for the last month, and that includes the Pixels' as well. I haven't seen anything but the iPhone 7 match it yet. So that speed combined with 6 gigs of RAM and the low price makes the 3T something special IMO
Oh I agree. When my note 5 took an untimely swim I needed a replacement quick so I picked up a pristine condition OnePlus One cheap the next day and it's still a really nice unit. Convinced me quickly that the 3T was a good choice. The waiting for it is killing me though :)
You do know that you can never keep up with technology, that's how the ball rolls.
Looks like batter life is about to go up.
Marginally, if we're lucky. Most likely the OEMs will figure out how to give us around the same battery life..
Nah, they'll just make phones even thinner, because everyone wants their phone to also serve as an edged weapon, right?
Hopefully there will be some Bluetooth 5 compatible smartwatches available soon after the 835.
Any word on a new Snapdragon Wear chip there supports Bluetooth 5?
That would be interesting, but I feel that it may be a while before we get that unless it's from Samsung with their custom processors. The AW watches just got a new processor to use and I don't think it supports BT 5.
im coming from a 810 6p and if Fi goes away I might try out the new windows phone or stick with android with what ever onplus does or maybe wait for the next pixel
Did you just say WP, really, LMAO.
Relax....Fi isn't going away, please don't utter those terrible words.
New Windows Phone? Why is that even under consideration lol? Stick with the Pixel line or even iPhone if you want to jump ship. Windows Phone Land has become a tragic place.
Looks like a nice step-up on paper.
Though I think the real-world benefit is likely to be lesser of a difference than what the spec difference would suggest.
Eventually we reach a point where it's difficult to SEE the differences in power from day to day use, I imagine the impact in battery Will ve More noticeable than the speed increase.
What really interested me is that "download 1000Mbit" and gigabit LTE...Is this practically 5G?