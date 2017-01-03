Qualcomm raises the bar with the Snapdragon 835.
Qualcomm offered up a quick look at the Snapdragon 835 back in November, announcing that it would be the company's first SoC to be built on a 10nm node. At CES, we're getting a detailed look at what's on offer with this year's high-end SoC.
The shift to 10nm means that the overall size of the Snapdragon 835 is 30% smaller than that of the Snapdragon 820, and the node shift brings improvements in energy efficiency to the tune of 40%. Qualcomm is also touting a performance increase of 27% over the previous generation. The smaller design allows handset vendors to build phones with larger batteries or devices with thinner profiles.
In other words, it's a big deal.
We'll go into detail on each aspect of the SoC, but in broad strokes, here's what's new with the Snapdragon 835: eight Kryo 280 CPU cores, Adreno 540 GPU, Daydream support, gigabit LTE modem, multi-gigabit Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, Hexagon 682 DSP, Spectra 180 ISP, support for HDR10 video, Quick Charge 4.0, and Qualcomm's Aqstic codec with 32-bit/384kHz support and aptX/aptX HD Bluetooth audio.
The Snapdragon 835 features an octa-core semi-custom CPU design, with four brand-new Kryo 280 performance cores clocked at 2.45GHz and four energy-efficient cores at 1.9GHz. The SoC will rely on the energy-efficient cluster for over 80% of the time, with the 2.45GHz cores activated for intensive use cases like VR gaming. The SoC is also compatible with LPDDR4X memory.
On the GPU side, the Snapdragon 835 comes with the Adreno 540 with support for OpenGL ES 3.2, OpenCL 2.0, Vulkan, and DirectX 12. The latter is interesting as the Snapdragon 835 is the first SoC to power the initial batch of Windows 10 devices powered by ARM.
Battery life is one of the tentpole features of the Snapdragon 835, with Qualcomm claiming at least a day's worth of talk time, over 5 days of music playback, more than seven hours of 4K video streaming, and over three hours of 4K video capture. To put things into context, the Snapdragon 835 consumes half as much power as the Snapdragon 801.
The Snapdragon 835 is also the first SoC to offer Quick Charge 4.0. QC 4.0 supports USB-C and USB-PD (Power Delivery), and boasts 20% faster charging and up to 30% higher efficiency when compared to QC 3.0.
In the imaging department, the Spectra 180 is a 14-bit dual ISP that supports up to 32MP cameras or dual 16MP cameras. It offers hybrid autofocus, HDR video recording, optical zoom, hardware-accelerated face detection, better video stabilization, and Qualcomm's Clear Sight tech for devices with dual cameras. The ISP supports H.264 (AVC) and H.265 (HEVC), as well as 4K video capture at 30fps, and 4K playback at 60fps.
With virtual reality gaining momentum, the Snapdragon 835 offers low-latency (15ms motion-to-photon latency) and six-degrees-of-freedom for precise motion tracking. The Adreno 540 GPU displays 60X more colors and is 25% faster at 3D rendering than last year's Adreno 530, leading to more immersive visuals. There's also support for scene-based and object-based audio, HDR10 video, 10-bit color, and the SoC is fully compatible with Daydream.
On the connectivity side of things, there's the Snapdragon X16 LTE modem, which enables Category 16 LTE download speeds that go up to one gigabit per second. For uploads, there's a Category 13 modem that lets you upload at 150MB/sec. For Wi-Fi, Qualcomm is offering an integrated 2x2 802.11ac Wave-2 solution along with an 802.11ad multi-gigabit Wi-Fi module that tops out at 4.6Gb/sec. The 835 will consume up to 60% less power while on Wi-Fi.
The Snapdragon 835 will offer Bluetooth 5, with the SoC being the first commercial product to be certified for the new standard.
The Bluetooth 5 spec was finalized last month, with the standard set to offer double the bandwidth, four times the range, and eight times the message capacity of Bluetooth 4.2. The Snapdragon 835 will offer Bluetooth 5, with the SoC being the first commercial product to be certified for the new standard.
The Snapdragon 835 also runs Qualcomm's hardware-based Haven security platform, which has a secure execution environment for user authentication and device attestation. Another interesting addition is a neural software framework that now features Google's TensorFlow library, enabling manufacturers that rely on machine learning to build better experiences when it comes to photography, security, personal assistants, and virtual reality.
Overall, the Snapdragon 835 marks a significant upgrade for Qualcomm. The SoC is slated to make its way into devices in the first half of 2017!
Reader comments
Oh my word.... That's what I call modern mobile hardware at its finest. Take my money Qualcomm!!
Okay maybe the 821 in this 3T I have can last me a bit longer....Seeing as how it's faster than any other Android phone in existence
I really hope we get a phone with a big battery and a 1080p display.
dont run for big battery.. look for better battery optimized software because pixel is one such device
It's not either / or ...
So, there really isn't going to be a snapdragon 830?
so will it surpass A10? or is it just gonna match the A9?
The only reason apple CPUs do well is because iOS is lighter than Android, it's like comparing a lightweight linux distro and Windows 10. It's obvious that the linux distro uses less resources and sounds faster than the Windows 10, but that's because 10 is much more powerful and needs more resources. That being said, I'd love to see how an Apple CPU would do on an Android phone, and how a Qualcomm CPU would do on an iPhone.
In reality those higher benchmarks Apple is achieving with the A10 don't mean much because phones like the 3T and Pixel generally load apps a bit faster and run just as smoothly when tested side by side in real world usage. When comparing the iPhone 7/plus running the latest iOS with android's current best 3T and Pixel's running Nougat, Android is the faster Operating System in real world usage. Thousands of side by sides all over YouTube have shown that these last couple months. And it's been that way since Marshmallow launched
2017 Wish list...
Google Pixel 2
5.2"/5.7" screens
SD835
6GB RAM
64GB Storage
Dual Rear Cameras
3500+ MAH battery
Waterproof
Stereo speakers
Available on all carriers
No need for waterproofing.
It can't hurt.
i definitely want waterproffing
one small change SD836 or SD840
I'd like for them to stick with the 5.0" form factor for the smaller of the two. I just love the size and feel of this thing. A 1440p display on the 5" model would be nice, though, for no reason other than an improved Daydream experience.
A much bigger battery (I've had good battery life on the Pixel, but bigger is always better, obviously) would be awesome, and front-facing stereo speakers would make me so happy. The only thing that I didn't love moving from the 6P to the Pixel was the fact that watching video without headphones on the Pixel is a much shittier experience, and for reasons that have nothing to do with the screen.
Sony Xperia X2
5" Screen @ 1080p
Snapdragon 835
4GB RAM
64 Storage
XZ Camera with improved low-light shooting capabilities.
3400 mAh battery
Waterproof
Is the X16 1 gigabit per second LTE modem considered 5G, or still 4G?
I wonder the same. I'm guessing they're playing it safe and NOT call it 5G because there isn't a standard yet
Man I can't wait for the S8. Sucks that it probably won't be out until April. Looking forward to Bluetooth 5, sucks that it won't increase the quality of music though.
40% power efficiency improvement......
EXPECTATION: Better battery life
REALITY: The same battery life because thinness yo!
Exactly. And that saddens me.
Is the processor arquitecture 32bits?
(Pardon, am half asleep)