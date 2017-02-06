Good news for nature-loving Millennials!

Snap is bringing Planet Earth II, which aired at the tail end of 2016 on BBC, to Snapchat this month.

Each episode has been repurposed into 4 to 6-minute chunks and optimized for Snapchat's portrait mode-only navigation, and features the same categories from the original show, including Islands, Mountains, Jungles, Deserts, Grasslands, and Cities.

The shorter pieces will also have 3D audio, something that few mobile-optimized pieces of content possess these days. They'll live in the Snapchat Discover section, which was recently overhauled in version 10 of the app, released earlier this year.

Snapchat owner Snap Inc. recently filed for an Initial Public Offering, revealing that the company has 158 million daily active users, and that it feels it needs to prioritize Android development if it wants to increase its user base. It has been criticized in the past, and its S-1 documents confirm, that it has prioritized iOS development because that's where the majority of its audience live.