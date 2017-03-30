Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with a great deal on an awesome smart thermostat!

If you're looking to add some extra smarts to your home and save a little money over the long-term, a smart thermostat is a great place to start. Luckily, the Ecobee3, our pick for the best smart thermostat, is currently on sale for just $199.99 at Amazon. That's a full $49 discount off of its usual price tag and one of the lowest prices we've seen.

With the Ecobee 3, you can potentially save big on your energy bills throughout the year. The thermostat is able to sense when anyone is home, and can adjust the temperature accordingly, keeping you comfortable while you're around, and saving energy while no one is in the house. The Ecobee3 also keeps an eye on the weather outside and thousands of other data points to make sure you're always comfortable.

If you're up for adding a smart thermostat to your home, you can snag the Ecobee3 and take advantage of this discount at Amazon now.

