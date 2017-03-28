Lots to talk about. Let's chat in the forums!
Android Central is two things (well, it's many things, but it's also two things): the feed, and all the great content that comes out of it; and the forums, which are incredibly popular and frequented by millions of people a month.
In the past, we haven't always done a great job showcasing some of the amazing conversations happening in the forums, and I think with a phone like the Galaxy S8 — and all the discussion it's prompting — we should change that. Comments are great (sometimes), but forums are essential.
So one such discussion happening right now is around two phones that aren't even out yet, but it's getting a lot of attention: Should you get the Galaxy S8, or wait until the Pixel 2?
I've been a Samsung guy since the S2. I've upgrade each year to the latest Galaxy and currently have the S7 edge. The S8 sounds like it's going to be an amazing phone based on the leaks thus far. Do I get it, or wait for the Pixel 2? It's the first time since the S2 I've thought about waiting. All over Android Central is "The Pixel is the Best Phone" available now. I don't believe...Reply
A lot of the conversation stems around whether Google's second-generation Pixel hardware will stand up to what we've seen from the S8, since we know the software will be spare and simple, but also the latest of what Google has to offer.
One of the only advantage of the Pixel was Google Assistant. With it rolling out to all latest devices, what's left ? Hardware? It's hard to beat Samsung on this Software? Unless you're fond of Vanilla, Touchwiz has actually gotten better and LIGHTER. Plus, I don't trust Google for making a good looking and just because (a phone) is utilitarian does not mean it should be ugly...(IMO)Reply
What do you think? Should you jump on the GS8 or wait a few months for the Pixel 2?
After their update fiasco, thanks I'll wait
If the pixel 2 is anything like pixel 1, steer clear. I got rid of mine after 3 weeks.
Why?
You notice the ugliness of the device as soon as you open the box. It has large unnecessary bezels. The screen was good but not as good as my ZTE axon7. Build quality was good, but not breathtaking. As an audiophile, it lacked hifi dacs and dolby atmos that I've got with my A 7. My A7 also came with 64gb built in plus micro sd support. And believe it or not, the Axon7 is so much faster. Antutu benchmarks support this. Finally, the axon7 cost me half as much as the pixel. Thank goodness that Google had a waiting list so I was actually lucky enough to get 40.00 more than I paid. Then all the little problems that popped up. Zero issues with the axon7.
Screen quality and audio status I believe. Performance on the other hand, is bs. The Pixel runs LAPS around the Axon, no need to lie m8.
It's not ugly by any means. It definitely could have used smaller bezels yes, but ugly. That's just your opinion.
If the S8 is anything like the S3 steer clear.. ;-(
I imagine it'll be more like the S7.
I'd highly doubt that.
This isn't even a question and I own the ZteMaxPro. S8Plus soon as possible then later Note8.
I'm kicking ZTE to the curb time to step my game up for a change instead of always being cheap.
Both are going to cost nearly 1K, so there's that. lol
I'll just write it off for a business expense.
So, you pay $1k for a phone in order to get a check from Uncle Sam for ~$150?
Next program AT&T. Out the door just paying tax on the phone in hand. Every year.
There's a bit of time between the 2, but I'll be getting the Pixel 2. Vanilla Android is my preference. Google needs to make a more premium product especially since they are charging a premium price. I wonder if wireless charging will make an appearance because I do enjoy it.
The Note8 will destroy the Pixel 2 the S8 and S8Plus will be at least 6 months old by October m
They're 6 months apart so get the S8 if you want the Pixel2 when it comes out sale the S8. That was easy.
In the US and very few other countries this conversation maybe valid, but in the rest of the world Google does not release their phones. So for a lot of S8 potential buyers there is no question or option of waiting for a Google phone.
Why not get both? That's what I'm going do, if pixel 2 is really awesome.
Because no one has $2000 for cell phones
well that's not true. $2k is a pretty ridiculous amount to spend on 2 phones, but that doesn't mean people can't/won't/shouldn't do it.
You mean you just don't, you shouldn't assume other people can't afford to spend 2 grand on a cell phone.
Who buys cell phones these days? JUMP young man, JUMP!
You do if you want to try multiple ones that are bloatware free, yes. I bought a lot of phones last year. As of now, I only own one of those.
You're still buying it, one way or the other. You don't really think T-Mo is just giving away phones do you?
When could you JUMP to a Pixel?
You'll probably be able to Jump to the Pixel 2
And there's the debate - JUMP to a G6 or S8 and hope that the Pixel 2 is available for JUMP, or pay off my existing phone and switch to a Pixel2 on Fi if it's not. #realquestions
In a word, Subsidize.
Me to, can't live without 2 phones now, is weird..
Neither. I am happy with my OnePlus 3T. Google's beta software isn't enjoyable for me to use and the Pixel was an ugly phone. Samsung's phones are too expensive, bloated, have curved screens and have encypted bootloaders. No thanks to either of them.
That Midnight Black 3T is looking like a mighty fine alternative.
It doesn't get any better than the OnePlus 3T. From the build quality and specs, to the software and mid-range price, it's the best thing running Android to date IMO
not a fan of vanilla at all so the pixel isnt even an option to be honest. I for one want all the bells and whistles and extra stuff that samsung and other companies attempt to put in their phones. Phones cost a ton of money so if samsung attempts to put a microwave in the s8 I'll be happy that they're trying to give me my money's worth lol. S8 plus for me
I will pick up the s8+ around xmas time when its half price. Just like i did last yr with the s7 edge.
I don't remember the s7 edge ever being half price?
There were lots of deals around black friday on phones.
Well i got mine for £400 plus a free speaker worth £99 thrown in from 02 at xmas.
Yep plenty of deals around Christmas.
I got my S7 Edge at half price at the beginning of February from T-Mobile. They've dropped it twice now and had b1g1 deal in December.
You have to be able to have the option to buy the pixel first and it's been near impossible in the UK. I spotted one in the wild for the first time since it has been released today ironically. Apart from adverts phone shops it's a unicorn phone in the UK. S8 will actually be available to buy barring the first couple of months
Pixel 2 without question at all. Then Samsung.
No brainier for me, I'll wait until the 4th quarter. You don't know what you'll get, I'm still on a 6p, but I'll wait to see the pixel 2. Once you are at the end of the year, a good desision can can be made.
Why do you do articles about this comparing a phone that, while heavily leaked, is still not even officially announced, to a device that's basically all rumors and wishful thinking at this point?
Probably because it's from a question that readers of this site asked.
All for the clicks. And it worked.
This article is nearing 40 comments less than an hour after being posted. People like to talk about this stuff.
S8+ here undisputed
Meh, don't need to spend a grand this year on a new phone. Perhaps next year.
Ill keep my half drice 6" mate 9.... then Christmas ill gooble up a 8+ for 500 while ebay gets flooded.
Will you actually be able to get a pixel? I mean 5 months on and the pixel are still vaporware in most places with the stock issues. Google has been horrible with phone launches before, but come on, this is just ridiculous. And yes you can say there was huge demand (highly doubtful) but by now they should have resolved itself. I mean even apple (which has 100x more demand) does not have that long of back logs.
+1
A certain site basically wrote an editorial on your comment here and surprisingly some people were upset.
Neither, The note 8 will be my next purchase.
This
I don't really care for anything Samsung after the awful S3 I had. To me it's probably going to be between LG G6, Pixel 2 or even V30.
Wait, so you're basing your understanding on the S line by what the S3 did? That was almost 5 S's ago! That's like basing cars on Flintstone mobile.
Yeah, I'll never buy another Ford again. Had a bad experience with my 76 Pinto.
If I was really lookin to waste money, I'd rather start a fire with wads of cash then use it for a samsung piece of crap.
Uh... Wut?
NO SD Card support... No Sale.
Still, no S8 for me either... NOTE 8.
Note 8!
Waiting for the fall releases.
Well, you might actually be able to BUY an S8 after it launches, so the choice is easy.
I'm going to wait for the Pixel2. I have the S7 edge and the curved screen is a pain. I want a phone which gets updates 1st and has no bloat. My wife has a Pixel XL and she loves it. I also got it for about $400, not the $800 I paid for the S7 Edge.
I don't think I'll buy a phone in 2017, unless something happens to my Pixel. I'm still really happy with the way it's running, and I don't really see the Pixel 2 having any must-have killer features, so unless a software update borks my current phone's battery life, I'll probably keep this one around until 2018.
I have the Pixel XL black. In my past I have had quite a few phone from BlackBerry ,Droid/Verizon , and Samsung through Verizon and some look nice others not. No matter what phone I have gotten I have always had a screen protector and a case so unfortunately the availability of both of these accessories keep the "what does the baked phone look like" less important.
Camera has been important more and more and when Pixel XL came out I waited for reviews and grabbed it and love it.
Memory I had memory card in all my phone but the Original Droid Turbo 64GB and current Pixel XL. I have lost a lot of pictures with SD cards going bad.. I use Google Photos and QuickPik app I store photos in their respective cloud storage for the last 3 years. My wife and son lost their photos with SD cards failing. The SD cards I but are usually Samsung of SanDisk .
Just my thoughts
This question, or a variation of it, gets asked year after year after year.
Should you wait? There will always be a newer phone around the corner. When the S8 comes out, the Pixel 2 will be coming soon. When the Pixel 2 comes out, the S9 and G7 and Moto something and HTC whatever will be "coming soon." By the time those are available, we'll be talking about the Pixel 3. You will never have the "latest and greatest" for very long.
Do you need a new phone now? Does the S8 meet your needs and wants? Then get it. Is your current phone doing just fine? Then maybe wait until you see what the Pixel offers. Is there anything the the S8 offers that will really make your life better? If not, then wait and see.
You will be able to find the Pixel 2 in-stock in April 2018 after the S9 is released.
This lol
Iam going with G6 ....s8 is nothing but mix of s7 and note 7...
Samsung should really start with flat screens again.. Atleast have an option... This year iam very happy with LG G6...fly like a g6
Maybe the Note 8, but the S8+ is looking pretty sweet.
I'm digging the design of the S8 so far as well as the G6. I was very disappointed when they announced the pixel so I'm not sure if the pixel 2 will get my attention.
Pixel 2 will NOT have a 3.5mm audio jack as google & htc only channel Apple in phone design.
Remember you heard it here first ..Apple will invent wireless charging (of course proprietary) for next iPhone drop ..but Pixel 2 will not have it , but Pixel 3 will . Pixel 2 will have some sort of basic dust or waterproofing as the current iPhone has it .
Kenny
S8. Pixels are riddled with hardware problems.
I have a Pixel. Zero hardware problems. I was originally going to get the Note 7; but, well ...
Get an S7 at a great price or buy the S8? Still rocking an S5...
That question will always be easy to answer. How much do you care about stock android? If it's a must have and you hate skins on top of Android then wait for the Pixel. Me personally, I was very disappointed with the first pixel. One day Google releases a phone with loud front facing speakers, all metal design etc then their first official phone is some old HTC chasis with huge bezels no front facing speakers, no wireless charging, no water proofing and completely overpriced? No thank you. No reason for me to have any hopes the Pixel 2 will be something out of the ordinary. Samsung on the other hand has a very clear idea of what their design language is and sticks to it going far beyond each year with innovation.
Pixel really??. Lets see no water proofing, no sd card, no wireless charging. That's 3 strikes right there. S8 plus for me.
Wow, you have a Pixel 2 already?
I think it just comes down to which phone ticks the boxes you're after.
If you're willing to wait to see what the Pixel 2 offers, then you're not deperately needing a phone. Just wait it out and see which one is a more compellingd evice to you.
I've currently got the Pixel XL and since I've gotten that, no other smartphone interests me, not even the S8 that has been heavily leaked. The user experience I get with the Pixel is top notch and will be sticking with the Pixel line for a long while I believe.
Not paying 1000 for any phone in 2017. If I don't work in tech why
Neither! Pixel 1 turned out to be a huge disappoinment for me in terms of hardware and software related issues. I'm also thinking that if Google is under contract with HTC and the newest HTC handsets and not water resistance or offer any kind of water protection the Pixel 2 may be no different. Why would they give the advantage to Google by offering it if they don't offer it on their own line of handsets? It might lead to more sales for them
Well the s8 comes out this spring and the pixel in the fall. I have tmobile jump and i know the pixel was not released on tmobile but samsung might have a note successor or something else at that time
I just want to know why someone can't make a friggin 4.7" premium phone. If we can squeeze 5.7" screen into a 6" body let's do it for a 4.7...... Please.......
You could get an HTC One M7 cheap that appears to fit your needs.
Guess I'll keep on a-truckin' with the 6p.
Pixel 2 please.
Pixel 2 screw Samsung and their terrible software and updates.
Very nice to see a forum thread I started make the front page. Haven't seen that happen since my days over at Crackberry about 10 years ago.
After seeing all the feedback I've received, I think I'm going to go with the S8+. I just don't want to wait another six months to consider the Pixel 2. By then.... I'll be wondering if I should just wait for the S9. When the Pixel 2 comes out, if I like it, my wife will take my S8+ (she's happy with her S7) and I'll jump to the Pixel 2.
Thank you everyone, both in the forums, and the comments here, for your feedback!
I was/am still using my 6P but replaced it with a S7 Edge as my primary in February on a 50% off deal. I'll be waiting until both release and either grab the S8 at half price as well or pay full price for the Pixel 2 from Google (3-6 months later when it's in stock if we're lucky) if it's that much better than the S8.
I'm waiting for the OnePlus 4. Have the U Ultra right now (as well as the Moto X Pure)
Waterproof?
One thing to note about Google Assistant on Galaxy device is that it can't answer to "ok Google" when the screen is off whereas a Pixel can do this. The sad thing is that the limitation is only because of Samsung as the stupid S-Voice app can do it. I give up on Samsung...