This time around it comes in black, blue, silver, and violet, so you can pick one that matches your phone or just one that you enjoy the look of. At closer to $60 you're definitely paying more for this case than others, but it is worth it.

Samsung's LED View Cover is always an extremely popular case, and there is a good reason for that. When you look at the case, it looks pretty basic, like any other folio case, except it isn't. The case actually lets you see what types of notifications you have pending without opening the case, as well as see what time it is. Inside the folio, you'll have a single card slot to carry your ID or credit card with you, and the case keeps the phone nice and thin.

We've got a number of great cases in stock already , and much more on the way. Beyond cases, we've got chargers, USB-C cables and much more, so let's take a look at some of the stuff you can get your orders in for now!

Samsung's Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are likely to be two of the biggest smartphone reveals of the year, and you may be ordering one for yourself. While it features a beautiful design, it has a whole lot of glass and not a whole lot of bezel, which means you may be looking for a case to keep it in. Whether you are looking for something to show it off that adds a little protection or you want to go all-in on the protection, ShopAndroid has you covered.

Cruzerlite Bugdroid Circuit Case

Cruzerlite cases have been around for quite some time, and the Bugdroid Circuit ones are always super popular. The cases are made of a thin TPU material and make your phone stand out in the crowd. They come in a few different colors, including red, clear, black, and teal, so you can find one that matches your style the best. You can still easily access all the ports and the power button on the phone, but this is a great way to prevent scratches and dings without making your phone too thick.

Priced at just under $10, you can't go wrong with having one of these around the house.

Shop Cruzerlite Bugdroid Galaxy S8 | Cruzerlite Bugdroid Galaxy S8+

Amzer SlimGrip Shockproof Hybrid

Amzer makes some really great cases that are nice and thin but still add protection. One of the best features of these cases is generally their price points, but there is more to this one than just that. The smooth outer back shell provides a bit more grip to the phone, and the TPU bumper will protect your phone from the impact of falls or bumps.

You can go with a clear back with clear sides, or clear back with black sides for just under $15, which is quite a steal for the amount of protection you are getting.

Shop Amzer SlimGrip Shockproof Galaxy S8 | Amzer SlimGrip Shockproof Galaxy S8+

Krusell Leather Case

Cases aren't for everyone, and that is fine, but that doesn't mean that not everyone likes to keep the phone protected while traveling with it. Krusell's leather case is a belt holster that gives you a safe place to keep your phone when you are traveling between meetings or rushing to catch a train. The inside is lined with a soft suede to prevent it from scratching your phone, and the clasp has a strong magnet to keep it closed.

The case is under $30, and is a great option for those who prefer to use the phone without a case but still want protection while moving around.

Shop Krusell Hector Leather Case

Cruzerlite Fender Case

This case is very similar to the Amzer SlimGrip case, but has a few differences as well. One of the key differences here is the color options, which means that you can also grab this one in a nice teal color. The durable TPU material does a great job of protecting the phone and also makes it very easy to put the case on or take it off whenever you want to.

At under $10, you may want to grab one of these in each color just to have around.

Shop Cruzerlite Fender Case for Galaxy S8 | Cruzerlite Fender Case for Galaxy S8+

Samsung 25W USB-C Fast Charger

The Galaxy S8 and S8+ use USB-C instead of Micro-USB for charging, so you may need to replace some of your old chargers around the house with newer ones. Sure, there will be one in the box, but are you going to want to carry that one around with you everywhere you go or is it easier to spend a little money to ensure you have them where you need them? This one will ensure you get the fastest charge possible when you plug it in, which is pretty important.

At right around $30, you'll want to have one of these at home and in the office.

Shop Samsung USB-C Fast Wall Charger