There's more to it than you'd think.

Everyone loves to personalize their phone a bit, and that usually starts with a wallpaper. But before you download one of your own, you're going to start with a pre-installed wallpaper, and LG put some serious work into the default set on the LG G6.

They didn't explicitly follow Material Design, but they sure got close.

LG's visual designers spent a few days with the art and color experts at Pantone to create unique, eye-catching artwork for the dozen or so pre-installed wallpapers on the phone. The end result is lots of subtly colorful and graceful looks that don't overflow with wild combinations like you may see on other phones. The default wallpaper, shown in LG's marketing and on the box, was a product of this process — look for the subtle lines that make a "6" in the wallpaper.

You wouldn't be alone if you saw hints of Material Design philosophy throughout the process, with the stacking of physical paper and plastic to create layers of depth. When we asked LG's interface designers about their Material Design influence, they said that they weren't directly following Google's guide but did find in the end that they came up with many of the same ideas.

If you see an LG G6, be sure to take a few moments to appreciate the wallpapers.