The resolution would also prevent the FCC from enacting similar consumer protections in the future.
Your service provider needs permission to sell your private information under current rules. But that might be changing if the House follows the Senate's lead on S.J Res 34.
Senate Joint Resolution 34 is congressional disapproval of the Federal Communications Commission rules relating to "Protecting the Privacy of Customers of Broadband and Other Telecommunications Services". The U.S. Senate voted 50 - 48 today to pass this resolution under the Congressional Review Act, which allows lawmakers 60 days to repeal a law before it's enacted.
A similar repeal vote from the House would roll back the requirement of broadband internet providers to get your permission before sharing personal information like your location, your web history and financial details with any third party. In addition, it would prevent the FCC from writing similar rules in the future.
Five Creepy Things Your ISP Could Do if Congress Repeals the FCC's Privacy Protections (EFF.org)
As predicted, the vote went along party lines with 50 Republicans voting Aye and 46 Democrats along with two Independents voting Nay on the resolution. Isakson (R-GA) and Paul (R-KY) abstained.
The bill now heads to the House of Representatives for debate and a vote.
The major talking points of the FCC rule adopted in December 2016 are considerations of user privacy. They read as follows:
- Opt-in Approval. We adopt rules requiring carriers to obtain customers' opt-in approval for use and sharing of sensitive customer PI (and for material retroactive changes to carriers' privacy policies). A familiar example of opt-in practices appears when a mobile application asks for permission to use geolocation information.
- Opt-out Approval. Balancing important governmental interests in protecting consumer privacy and the potential benefits that may result from the use of non-sensitive customer PI, we adopt rules requiring carriers to obtain customers' opt-out approval for the use and sharing of non-sensitive customer PI.
Other sections of the rule require broadband providers to notify subscribers in the event of a data breach and serve to establish a baseline of what data is private and how it needs to be handled. The Senate voted to strip the rule in its entirety.
If you disagree with this decision and want to talk to your representative about the situation, you'll find their contact details right here.
Great.
In before, "both parties are the same!"
Republicans looking out for Corporations over people since 1980
Scroll to the very bottom of every page on AndroidCentral
and you'll find the words "500M Consumers Reached Yearly"
AndroidCentral/Mobile Nations doesn't sell the data collected
when the said 500,000,000 consumers read, click, post online,
or their locations?
This is about an ISP selling information not individual web pages
Your ISP has been selling your information for years and years. Have you ever glanced in the advanced settings on your modem/router and seen the companies that your ip address and info has been sold to?
Learn these words. Backdoor advertising.
I love how you guys will defend anything this Administration does please read a history book every once in awhile
Sorry, but it doesn't take a history book to know that your ISP has been selling your information since the internet first came of existance.
Sears will probably be sending you their liquidation savings catalog in the next couple of weeks.
So we should make it even easier?
both parties were in corporate services since the 60-70s
"What happened to Kansas" and "Listen Liberal" are 2 great books , which simply uncover the sad truth and reality of US politics. I said "uncover" because to many people it wasn't readily available, but it is in fact part of the public record - not a "conspiracy theory".
We gotta get the money out of politics ASAP !
wolf-pac.com
whether you have liberal , libertarian or conservative values or just somewhere in-between, we can't have a proper discourse under these corrupt terms.
we are overdue for Constitutional Amendments !
Cool beans,thanks dicks.
Mobile Nations is an Internet Service Provider?
Here we go again. Did people really they had privacy online prior to this ruling?? Your privacy online was given up the second you decide to click that magical button that connect you to the source.
STAY. OUT. OF. POLITICS!
NOT IF IT DIRECTLY HAS AN EFFECT ON EVERY SINGLE USER OF THE INTERNET IN THIS COUNTRY THAT INCLUDES ME AND YOU WHETHER YOU LIKE IT OR NOT!
Everything is political darling, and this itself directly has an impact on every Internet user in the United States. So much for the 14th Amendment and implied privacy.
First the potential stripping of healthcare from millions of Americans, and now stripping away their Internet privacy. How wonderful! And to top it off, with new bills being introduced that also call for the stripping of the EPA and the Department of Education, this country is sure leading the way towards a futuristic utopia.
apparently some ppl can't see the distinction.