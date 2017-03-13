Development of on-screen scanning wasn't complete in time for this year's launch according, to industry experts in Korea.

The Korea Herald tells us that Samsung won't be able to include fingerprint scanning through the display on the Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8 plus. According to their industry partners, Samsung and Synaptics simply ran out of time. This comes as no surprise, since we've seen numerous photos of the phones that clearly show a scanner on the back.

A larger screen that covers almost the entire front body is a key feature for the S8. Since last year, Samsung had made all-out efforts to embed a fingerprint scanner under the display to allow users to unlock the phone by placing their finger on the screen, not the physical home button on the bottom. But the efforts went down the drain after California-based Synaptics failed to develop the technology on time. As the result, the home button is widely expected to be relocated to the back next to the rear-facing camera lens.

They go on to remark that some users are complaining about moving the fingerprint scanner to the back, saying they need to pick up the phone too often and end up smudging the camera lens. It's also suggested that the same insiders predict Apple will have on-screen fingerprint scanning as well as 3D facial recognition camera with the iPhone 8 expected later this year.

There's some good news tacked on here as well: the new advanced facial recognition system is said to be able to unlock the phone in 0.01 seconds and the iris scanner has been improved to offer better security. We'll know more come March 29 when the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 plus will be shown to the world at Samsung Unpacked in New York.