Development of on-screen scanning wasn't complete in time for this year's launch according, to industry experts in Korea.
The Korea Herald tells us that Samsung won't be able to include fingerprint scanning through the display on the Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8 plus. According to their industry partners, Samsung and Synaptics simply ran out of time. This comes as no surprise, since we've seen numerous photos of the phones that clearly show a scanner on the back.
A larger screen that covers almost the entire front body is a key feature for the S8. Since last year, Samsung had made all-out efforts to embed a fingerprint scanner under the display to allow users to unlock the phone by placing their finger on the screen, not the physical home button on the bottom.
But the efforts went down the drain after California-based Synaptics failed to develop the technology on time. As the result, the home button is widely expected to be relocated to the back next to the rear-facing camera lens.
They go on to remark that some users are complaining about moving the fingerprint scanner to the back, saying they need to pick up the phone too often and end up smudging the camera lens. It's also suggested that the same insiders predict Apple will have on-screen fingerprint scanning as well as 3D facial recognition camera with the iPhone 8 expected later this year.
There's some good news tacked on here as well: the new advanced facial recognition system is said to be able to unlock the phone in 0.01 seconds and the iris scanner has been improved to offer better security. We'll know more come March 29 when the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 plus will be shown to the world at Samsung Unpacked in New York.
Reader comments
Too bad. This would have been a good feature.
:(
Ergo, awkwardly-placed reader on the back.
Will be ready just in time for the Note 8.
I hear you!. My thought exactly
I am happy they are moving the scanner to the back, however, unless they have some sort of screen knock feature like lg, it's always hard to get to the scanner if it's in a car holder.
I was excited about this new feature!
Fine with that. I just wish i could disable the fingerprint learning. I get it set up on my note 5 and have to re-do it every couple months because it gets worse and worse till it almost does not work. And after i re-do it it works great for a couple weeks.
Samsung is not learning your fingerprint better. Its a de-learner. One reason im leaving samsung. After 4 phones in a row. That and no flat screen option
No flat screens?
Don't they make the A-Series?
Ok. No flagship flat screen options.
I wouldn't be surprised to see this show up on the Note8, it would make an excellent differentiating feature between the S8's and the Note8 as a sales driver.
Hopefully, Samsung will return to making the Note devices more powerful and feature rich than the S series devices, rather than just saying, "Here's your S+, with a pen".
Soooo glad Samsung didn't rush a unbaked feature before it's ready for prime time .The technology for that feature is extremely hard to Implement under glass for those that don't know . I'm sure it'll be ready for the beast (note 8) won't matter cause the face scanner will be super fast. You have to commend them for pushing the boundaries of technology
My thoughts are that it sounds cool, but then your just constantly putting your full finger on the screen constantly and would add to smugges and I think over time a noticeable spot that is constantly being pressed. Oils and dirt etc.. maybe not and I understand we type all the time on our devices, but again even typing this I realize you never press your full finger on the screen. Anyhow, the more confusing part that will more than likely give people issues is the location of the fingerprint scanner currently. Why in the world would you place the scanner next to the camera lens? Surely will add to smugges, dirt and oil on the lens, which will result in more wipes which will result in scratches etc..
Maybe I'm completely wrong, hopefully so. But logically makes no sense. And I'm guessing they want to be "different" from LG and others, rather than seemingly following the crowd that has gotten this right for now.
Samsung is never gonna follow the crowd which is why we that buy there phones want there products. You already but your fingers all over the screen every day . The on screen finger scanner will allow you to touch anywhere on the screen to open it . Reasons why the technology is so hard to Implement. The face scanner will be super fast to the point you will not use the finger print scanner anyway
But don't you touch your screen and after you are done, wipe it off? I do, at least on my shirt or pants.
Most be using a blackberry hehe