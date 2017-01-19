Daily Steals is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Note 4 for just $349 with coupon code GALAXYSALE. This deal is for a new in box unlocked T-Mobile unit. While it may not be the latest and greatest Android phone, it is the last in the Galaxy Note line to feature a removable battery, something that many still desire in a phone. It comes with 32GB of internal storage with the ability to expand it with a microSD card, a 16MP camera and much more.
Remember, you'll need coupon code GALAXYSALE to get the additional savings. Will you be picking one up in black or white? Let us know in the comments!
Reader comments
Ss1plus is gonna be all over this deal
Wasn't this being sold by Samsung at Christmas time, and there was a lengthy article on this very site screaming from the rooftops that it was SHAMEFUL, SHAMEFUL, SHAMEFUL, SHAMEFUL, SHAMEFUL?
LMFAO!
That was the note 3 and it was pre owned... But still, no one should probably buy this one either.
Think this was the last note you could get in the UK. The Note 5 was never released here and the note 7 got cancelled before it's release date. I think a few who pre ordered the note 7 may have got theirs before they got pulled.
that was Note 3!
Ok, thank you. I thought I was going to pass out from laughing.
A steal! /s
Can be had for even cheaper on Swappa..
Yeah, but a new unused is still hard to find.