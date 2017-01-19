Daily Steals is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Note 4 for just $349 with coupon code GALAXYSALE. This deal is for a new in box unlocked T-Mobile unit. While it may not be the latest and greatest Android phone, it is the last in the Galaxy Note line to feature a removable battery, something that many still desire in a phone. It comes with 32GB of internal storage with the ability to expand it with a microSD card, a 16MP camera and much more.

Remember, you'll need coupon code GALAXYSALE to get the additional savings. Will you be picking one up in black or white? Let us know in the comments!

