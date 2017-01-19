Daily Steals is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Note 4 for just $349 with coupon code GALAXYSALE. This deal is for a new in box unlocked T-Mobile unit. While it may not be the latest and greatest Android phone, it is the last in the Galaxy Note line to feature a removable battery, something that many still desire in a phone. It comes with 32GB of internal storage with the ability to expand it with a microSD card, a 16MP camera and much more.

Galaxy Note 4

Remember, you'll need coupon code GALAXYSALE to get the additional savings. Will you be picking one up in black or white? Let us know in the comments!

See at Daily Steals