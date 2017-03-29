Samsung is leaning on one of its greatest hits for the Galaxy S8 launch.
If you're planning to pick up a Galaxy S8 on or near launch day, you should probably pre-order it. If you do, Samsung and its partners are going to toss in a Gear VR with the new Gear VR Controller for free.
This isn't the first time Samsung has made this particular offer, but this is the first time that deal is far too good for anyone to pass up. The Gear VR has grown into its own incredible part of the VR ecosystem, complete with compelling games you can't get anywhere else and a ton of streaming video apps for watching stuff in VR. It's the first VR headset with its own functional social platform, making it an incredibly compelling VR experience over all.
But the real add-on here is the new Controller, which saves you from needing to tap the side of the headset for interaction and eventually plans to offer Daydream-like laser pointer navigation for a bunch of VR apps. When you add that $40 accessory to the $60 headset, it's clear even if you aren't totally sold on VR just yet this is something you want to get your hands on for free with your Galaxy S8.
Here are all the places you can pre-order the Galaxy S8 and get a free Gear VR!
Any word yet on whether new phones will work with old generations of Gear VR or are Samsung going to be dicks and make them not backward compatible?
Speculation only, but since the new phones are USB-C, I don't know if they'd fit and/or align properly with a USB-C to USB-Micro adapter.
Well, the second gen one was originally built for the Note 7, which had USB-C, so fit shouldn't be an issue.
The s8 is Type C. They aren't being dicks, they are improving the product. Chill out. If you are buying the phone, you get a new VR. If you aren't, why do you care?
The 2nd gen of Gear VR is USB-C as well, one which I bought. My question was whether new phones will still work with that one. If not, then yes Samsung are being dicks by making changes to purposefully make older generations incompatible. Maybe you should chill out and know what you're talking about before replying like a jerk.
Given that the new phone bundles a Gear VR, what does it matter?
I'd like to sell one of them to recoup some of the cost.
First, that's only if you pre-order. Not everyone does that. Second, I am not getting the S8. I'm planning on getting the next Note and considering the last time, you had to choose between a Gear VR and a 256GB SD card, there's no guarantee I'll be getting one for the next Note. Eventually Samsung is going to stop bundling the Gear VR with every new phone release.