There aren't a lot of things in the world that are worse than having your phone or tablet die on you throughout the day, and even worse than that is having a charging cable at the ready, but no place to plug in.

Save big on this battery pack now!

Having a backup battery is probably the best option to keep in your back pocket if you're bad for having devices die on you, but with so many options at so many price points (the majority of them being quite high), it's hard to figure out if you're picking up a lemon or a super-star. With the Zendure A8 26,800mAh QC3.0 Portable Battery Bank, you're definitely a winner. Known as one of the fastest charging power banks on the planet, and armed with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 technology, this massive backup battery can effortlessly charge your phone 7-9 times without needed to be recharged itself.

