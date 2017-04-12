The People's Operator is currently offering up to 50% off your first month, and is donating part of your bill to charity!

Thinking of making the move to an alternative carrier but aren't sure what the experience will be like? The folks at The People's Operator (TPO) are currently offering 50% off your first month of service on select 4G plans, making it even more affordable to give one a shot. There are a number of different plans available in this promotions, starting with the Kind Plan that includes 500MB of data and 1000 minutes a month for as little as $8 the first month. If you need more data and minutes, TPO offers plans as high as 3GB of data with unlimited minutes and texts, and the first month of service would run just $31.50.

You may be wondering what makes TPO different, and why you should consider them? Well, the alternative carrier actually donates 10% of your bill to a cause you love, which is something other carriers out there are not doing. Additionally, it offers GSM and CDMA coverage to make sure you have the best service available where you are, and the customer care is U.S.-based and available 7 days a week. You can give it a shot and see how things work out for you, or you can go all in and port your current number over with ease. This promotion runs through April 16, so don't miss out.

See at The People's Operator