Samsung's Secure Folder is now available for the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge.
Samsung has officially released the Secure Folder app for the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge on the Galaxy Apps store. Secure Folder relies on Samsung's Knox security platform to set up a secure encrypted zone on your phone. Anything you store in the Secure Folder — apps, files, documents, or images — will be hidden behind an added layer of authentication, which can be accessed by a PIN, pattern lock, passcode, or biometric verification.
Apps that run in the Secure Folder are sandboxed, which provides an added layer of security while making it convenient to run two instances of an app on the same phone. You can customize the name of Secure Folder, or hide it altogether from the home screen for added privacy. Samsung also allows you to backup the contents of the Secure Folder and restore the data when switching to a new phone, with the data tied to your Samsung account.
You'll need to be running Nougat on the S7 and S7 edge for Secure Folder to work, and Samsung mentions that it will add support for other devices soon. Phones in the Galaxy A 2017 series already offer the feature, and it should be rolling out to the Galaxy S6 once it picks up the Nougat update.
Reader comments
Downloaded it the other day, and it can be used as well as My Knox. I can now be a double agent without getting my controls mixed up. Yay!
How is it different from Knox?
Let's say my phone is rooted, can I install apps in this secure folder that can't be installed on rooted phones or will they still see my phone is rooted?
I don't see the Secure Folder in Galaxy Apps store
You've have to be on 7.0 actually it was part of the grace ux from the n7 ,love this feature
Others folders arent secure?
Seriously? Do you also not understand the difference between a wallet and a bank?
This sounds like one of the more useful features Samsung has offered. Much more practical than most of their usual gimmicks. I'd like to see this added to Android proper.
Pokegate: 07/14/16 - Never Forget...
Ok, so I just installed it. I'm making a list of passwords in Samsung's Memo app, (which I dropped in the secure folder). It works great!
It's about time! This was one of the features I really missed from the Note 7. My Knox is cool but Secure Folder seems to add a level of security.
But, won't those same apps be opened from outside the folder say for example from your list of all apps installed on the phone????