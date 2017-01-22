Samsung has a new, um, battery of tests for its upcoming phones.
Now that Samsung's Galaxy Note 7 fire investigation has concluded, the company is looking to the future, which means convincing customers that its upcoming phones are safe for everyday use.
To reassure the public, and to ensure that no future incidents crop up, Samsung has changed its phone-testing facilities around the world to include an eight-point battery safety check. While many of these checks are currently in use at existing plants, including visual and durability inspections and a process for ensuring that voltage leaks are not prevalent, the company is implementing four brand new tests, including the very uncommon and expensive task of X-raying all of its phones prior to shipping them to consumers.
Samsung believes that any and all of these four new tests, which will run across its entire phone lineup and not just its flagships, would have caught the manufacturing defects present in both sets of Galaxy Note 7 batteries. The company also plans to run what's known as an "accelerated aging" test on its phones, which will simulate two weeks of real-world usage in just five days.
The fact that Samsung experienced such a broad series of battery misfortunes in a short period is both disconcerting and frustrating, but based on a survey Android Central performed in October, many customers feel comfortable putting the debacle behind them, and look forward to future Samsung devices.
Reader comments
I think some folks here will feel a little annoyed that their phones will arrive with slightly more cycles on their battery than before, but if it results in better safety, then I won't mind.
I hope that others will adopt at least one of the extra methods. Better safety is something that we should all think about.
Yeah, and with a sealed phone that could possibly mean a shorter life of the phone. It wouldn't matter one bit if the battery could be easily swapped out, but would be nice to know what "large scale" charge and discharge means exactly.
I have a better solution; just go back to user-replaceable batteries FFS!
Why? You can fit a bigger battery in a smaller space by having it built in, you don't have to buy a new replaceable battery for your new phone (you can keep using the same portable charger), and then consumers would buy cheap batteries from eBay and complain when said battery sucks.
Plus, removable batteries fail too. I believe the Galaxy Grand had an incident at the same time of the Note7 debacle.
You can? Ok explain why that has never been the case. Back when the S series had removable batteries they were often larger, or at least as large, as other phones that were sealed during the same model year and the phone was at least as thin. When the S6 came out as a sealed phone the battery had less capacity than not just the S5 but also the S4. So please, I would love to see an example of how this statement which is said by so many actually has ever happened.
And yes, removable batteries do fail too. But imagine if the Note 7 had a removable battery. All there would have had to have been is a battery recall, not a full phone recall and people sent slightly smaller modified batteries.
I'd like to see the evidence that having replaceable batteries would've prevented these problems.
It wouldn't have.
The argument is that the recall would have been easier and people would still have devices.
If Samsung didn't know the exact cause of the problem, how would have replaceable batteries made the recall easier? They didn't know 100% that it was the batteries so they didn't know to only recall the battery so they still would've needed to recall the phone.
Because from the beginning it was always believed to have been a battery issue, just not what they thought was the initial cause.
Yep...People handling defective batteries in a defective device. Sounds like a great idea to me! 🤡
I just miss my Note 7. All I have left is the s pen to remember it...
I think Samsung has been great in handling the situation. I miss the Note 7, it was a great device. I was coming from windows 10 mobile to android with the Note 7 and ended up with iphone 7 plus after I returned my note 7.
Ok so can they please just release the phones now.. I want my note 7 back.