Samsung has a new, um, battery of tests for its upcoming phones.

Now that Samsung's Galaxy Note 7 fire investigation has concluded, the company is looking to the future, which means convincing customers that its upcoming phones are safe for everyday use.

To reassure the public, and to ensure that no future incidents crop up, Samsung has changed its phone-testing facilities around the world to include an eight-point battery safety check. While many of these checks are currently in use at existing plants, including visual and durability inspections and a process for ensuring that voltage leaks are not prevalent, the company is implementing four brand new tests, including the very uncommon and expensive task of X-raying all of its phones prior to shipping them to consumers.

Samsung believes that any and all of these four new tests, which will run across its entire phone lineup and not just its flagships, would have caught the manufacturing defects present in both sets of Galaxy Note 7 batteries. The company also plans to run what's known as an "accelerated aging" test on its phones, which will simulate two weeks of real-world usage in just five days.

The fact that Samsung experienced such a broad series of battery misfortunes in a short period is both disconcerting and frustrating, but based on a survey Android Central performed in October, many customers feel comfortable putting the debacle behind them, and look forward to future Samsung devices.