Samsung is going after OPPO and Vivo with the Galaxy C7 Pro.

To create more of a differentiation between its Galaxy A series — which sits one tier below the flagship Galaxy S lineup — and the budget Galaxy J series, Samsung is rolling out the Galaxy C lineup. First unveiled in China earlier this year, the Galaxy C7 Pro has made its debut in India, and there's a lot to talk about.

Like the Galaxy A series, the focus with the Galaxy C7 Pro is a younger audience, and as such the phone comes with 16MP front and rear cameras with f/1.9 lenses. The phone features a 5.7-inch Full HD panel strengthened by Gorilla Glass 4, 2.2GHz Snapdragon 625 SoC, 4GB of RAM, 64GB internal storage, microSD slot, USB-C, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, and a 3300mAh battery.

All of that is crammed into a device that's 7mm thick, and crucially for Samsung, the Galaxy C7 Pro supports Samsung Pay in India. The main downside is that the phone runs Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow, although it comes with the March 1, 2017 security patch.

The Galaxy C7 Pro will be sold exclusively on Amazon India for ₹27,990. If that number sounds familiar, that's because it is just ₹9 shy of what the OnePlus 3 sells for on the same website.

Although the C7 Pro will be sold online and has essentially the same specs as the Moto G5 Plus, Samsung is targeting the likes of OPPO and Vivo with the device. Over the last year and a half, both Chinese brands have managed to make decent inroads into the Indian market by rolling out devices with great cameras and attractive designs. The phones themselves had lacklustre software, but they sold amazingly well on the back of a robust offline network.

Samsung has an unrivaled distribution network in India, but it is counting on its brand cachet to drive sales of the Galaxy C7 Pro on Amazon. The South Korean manufacturer is focusing on marquee features like the design, camera, and Samsung Pay over sheer prowess when it comes to the specs. And it just may work out in its favor.

