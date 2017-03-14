U.S. pricing starts at $600, and other countries are equally pricey.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 is being pitched as a premium tablet, with iPad-like pricing to match. A Best Buy pre-order page for the device, in Wi-Fi-only flavor, lists it with a $599.99 price tag. The LTE-capable Tab S3 isn't listed by the retailer, but typically you'd be looking at a premium of $100 or more to add cellular connectivity.
Over in Canada the Wi-Fi-only Tab S3 is up for pre-order for C$799.99, in line with the current exchange rate. And Brits can expect to pay a little more for Samsung's latest tablet, with retailer John Lewis listing the Wi-Fi-only Tab S3 for £599.99 with availability coming in early April.
The company will be hoping to build momentum behind its new Tab before Apple's upcoming iPad Pro upgrades land. Samsung's big rival is expected to unveil new tablets of its own at a special event in the next couple of weeks.
Reader comments
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S3 won't be cheap
$500 for a tablet running Android... Nice try Samsung
Yeah this won't sell.
Android phones can match ios phones.
But tablets - no way
they're trying to recoup their giant loss on note. all their products are going up in prices.
There's a shocker.
So it's iPad pricing with Samsung's software "support"? Thanks but I'll pass.
Does that price include the keyboard and pen?!
It includes the S Pen, but no keyboard unfortunately....
Still has that button...
Eat A dick samsung
Nvidia get us another tablet
+1
I'm just glad that this tablet exists for when I'm ready to replace my 10.1 inch Note 2014 Edition. I don't need to buy this right away since my current tablet is running great (I have replaced the battery once though). But, in a year or more perhaps I'll be able to find one of these at a reasonable price and do my upgrade then.
This is why tablet sales have dropped. People don't upgrade them like they do phones (including myself). A lot of people are content with the iPads that are a few gens old or the Android tablets.