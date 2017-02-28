Industry event awards don't always translate well to the consumer news cycle.
Reading the title of Samsung's latest press release, "Samsung Galaxy S7 edge Named Best Smartphone at MWC 2017," you may have done a bit of a double take — didn't Samsung release this phone coinciding with last year's MWC? Yes, but that doesn't mean Samsung is doing anything shady here.
The Galaxy S7 edge did indeed win at the MWC Global Mobile Awards 2017 — the same show it teased the Galaxy S8 while confirming its launch date. But you need to remember that this is an industry event that's actually rewarding companies for their products released in 2016. Indeed, the Galaxy S7 edge won the "best smartphone of 2016" category this year.
Junho Park, Vice President of Global Product Strategy, Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics, had a statement on the award you'd expect any company to make:
"We are honored to be recognized for our craftsmanship in design and innovation with the Galaxy S7 edge. This award is a testament to our constant pursuit of excellence as we continue to exceed consumers' expectations through revolutionary mobile technology."
The short list for the award consisted of the Apple iPhone 7 Plus, Google Pixel XL, Huawei P9 and Moto Z, and you'd bet that if any of those companies won they would be more than happy to put out a press release saying so. It wouldn't be quite as egregious for the Moto Z or Pixel XL to be considered for an award just a few months after launch, but it does feel a bit more odd when a phone that is precisely a year old wins an award as newer phones have been released.
But that's how these things work. This time next year there's a darn good chance we'll be talking about the Galaxy S8 making an appearance on the list at MWC 2018 as well.
Reader comments
Are you kidding me?? The S7 range had terribly fragile glass and poor fingerprint scanner which scratches easily and also the glass scratches easily too. And every time i have a Samsung phone it's always poor battery life. I can't believe they award Samsung for a over rated product and those curved sides are impractical and have no real use or benefit
Battery life is far from poor on the S7E (Exynos). It's one of the best of there. The award was given because overall it was a better product. It's one of the best looking devices or there, touch latency is excellent on the vibrant screen and the phone is fast. Added wireless charging, camera tech and water resistance only makes it an excellent overall product.
BTW I'm not a Samsung "Fanboy". I'm just defending a good technology product.
Terrible glass, bad fingerprint scanner?
I had my s7e 6 months do far. No screen protector. Still looks new. Finger print scanner works flawlessly and fast everything. Not a scratch on it.
Hahaha do you work for Apple? My S7 Edge has performed perfectly ever since I purchased it. The battery life is amazing. I am a power user and developer so I guess this qualifies me. I haven't had a single scratch on my device to this day. What are your metrics? Have there been overwhelming consumer complaints that I missed?
Well, every other phone on that shortlist has its flaws
iPhone 7 Plus - No 3.5mm jack, limited customizability.
Google Pixel XL - No water-resistance, somewhat mediocre (by 2016) headphone and speaker performance
Huawei P9 - Software (to an extent)
Moto Z - Battery life, infrequent software updates
About the fingerprint sensor, a lot of phones use plastic on their FPS. It's not just the S7. There's a faint scratch on the sensor on my Moto Z. It doesn't impede its functionality, but it's funny that a premium phone is using a rather soft material to cover a component that will see a lot of use.
Lol. You mad bra?
YOU are kidding, right?
Just last Saturday I visited Helton Creek waterfalls. I pulled my S7E from my pocket and I watched in horror as it flipped out of my hand. It slammed into the rocks at the bottom of the waterfalls, and slid into the water. I reached into the (freezing cold) water and pulled it out. Wiped the water off of the camera lens, and took my picture. I have no doubt that if it had slammed into the rocks a different way, the screen would have exploded, but there wasn't a mark on it. (yes it is in a thin case) So fragile is relative.
I call that UNFAIR. Seriously! It's just like the 2016 President Candidates all over again! If I picked the awards for next year's MWC, I take anything from China instead!
China Phones Matter!
LMFAO
S7 wins in build quality and features.
Rightly so, this is the best battery life, camera, fit and finish of any device I have ever owned, stable operating software, wireless charging and IP68 FTW! Haters gonna hate lol
Well, maybe its best smartphone of the year 2016, but its audio capability and quality are mediocre. My old Lumia 930's audio capabilities are way better.
According to you and the 5 others that bought the Lumia hehe . But seriously that s7 edge was the most innovative phone of 2016 it checked all the boxes
Well I've owned almost all flagship Lumias before moving to Android and I agree, the older 930/1520 has far better audio quality than the S7E. The S7E has a low sound quality external speaker (low quality and low volume) due to the water proofing.
I wont trade water resistant for anything. That's why I us headphones. My only s7 edge regret is i missed out on the blue coral . But my gold and the wife's silver are stunning
Picked up one for $360 Great deal. It's a very nice phone.
Heck yeah. I got the phone of the year for $360 as well. Love it, well deserved award. (This coming from a hardcore Apple fan, but I love Android too).
Congratulations!
Still the best phone of 2016 in my eyes, which is actually amazing since no Samsung has ever made it in my list. Your mileage will of course vary.
My sentiments as well.
The S7 Edge.
That's touching!
It's odd and egregious that a year old phone from Sammy wins an award for being the best phone? Dude got burnt and scarred up by the note 7 and his didn't even explode. Give it a rest, Sammy makes great products. Still. You'll be healthier if you can learn to forgive.
I just bought Mate 9 to replace the S7E, IP68 is super amazing thing and i use it to wash the phone a lot :D, while the GS7 is much slower than mate 9, it has best display, best camera ip68 wireless charging, mediocre DAC(Exynos), poor speaker that could be better via (dual speaker mod root), and it looks ravishing... just too small for me.
IDK if the mate 9 will fully replace it, but i might be tackled by 6.2 GS8 or even more by the Note 8, GS7E deserve best award no doubt, it ticks all the boxes that matter
Galaxy s8 plus to the rescue for you my dear man has everything you want plus 6.3 in of all screen^^
Honestly, my ONLY complaint with my S7 Edge is pulling down the notification shade tends to momentarily freeze the OS. I may just need to do a factory reset. Otherwise, I like the phone. Still would prefer my Note 7 back though.
"but it does feel a bit more odd when a phone that is precisely a year old wins an award as newer phones have been released."
Or they simply felt it was still the best even after the Moto Z and Google Pixel were released... which many would argue is the case.