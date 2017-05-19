I'm not sure I'd call this a case, but I love it and want one for every phone.
A common thread alongside the unveil of the Galaxy S8 was a critical side-eye at the Two Piece case that would be sold for both sizes of the phone. Samsung didn't spend a lot of time explaining how this case worked, only that it had a top and a bottom that didn't connect and several color options that didn't match would be made available after the phone was released.
While everyone else was laughing, I bought one to see how it actually worked. To be perfectly honest, what Samsung did here is brilliant and I'm eager to see other companies follow suit.
I don't think this really qualifies as a case, but it's a nice-looking bumper.
If you've been reading my stuff for a while, you know I don't use cases. I can't ever stand them for long, something about $40 of plastic and silicone making the phone bulkier and generally not feeling as nice as the actual phone bothers me. It's not that I don't care about the phone, but I place value in the whole experience being enjoyable. Yes, I occasionally regret this choice a little when the phone looks beat to hell a year later. It's an conscious choice on my part, but if I could find a way to keep the phone slightly more safe through day to day use without compromising the design I will always consider it. Which is how I got here in the first place.
This "case" is really two pieces of silicone with a pad of that adhesive stuff you usually see called magic anti-slip material underneath. Each piece adheres to the top and bottom, and once in place neither piece moves unless you really try hard to remove them. I don't think this really qualifies as a case, but it's a nice-looking bumper for each of the four corners. At a minimum, it's enough material that I know I can set the phone down on its back without it sliding around anywhere or scratching the back and lens area.
Technicalities aside, this case offered me some immediate benefits. The grooves in the top half make it much easier to find the fingerprint sensor with my finger. I almost never put my finger on the camera anymore, which actually makes me want to use fingerprint unlock now. The bottom half provides just enough grip that I am comfortable using the phone with one hand in landscape, which means I can more quickly pull the phone from my pocket and take a photo. The edges of this phone made this particular maneuver pretty awkward for me up to this point, but now I'm able to really use the S8 the way I've wanted to from the start.
The biggest benefit for me is how easy you can remove Two Piece from the phone. There are no plastic notches to fumble with, and no worry that I'm going to damage the case by applying pressure in the wrong place. Apply a little force under one of the flat edges, and the adhesive releases. This means I can quickly jump in and out my Gear VR, where most other cases for this phone make this process tedious and time consuming.
For my needs, Samsung's Two Piece case is nearly perfect.
As much as I have enjoyed this bumper case thing so far, it has one glaring flaw. The adhesive pads are not flush with the edges of the silicone, which means the small gap in between your phone and the case quickly fills with whatever small junk is floating around in your pocket or bag. It's a trivial thing to remove the bumper and clean the back of the phone occasionally, but it's important to remember the back of this phone is glass. This means sand particles rubbing against the case over time will score the glass, eventually making it more fragile and prone to deeper scratches and breaks. It's also super gross to look at when you do eventually take the case off.
For my needs, Samsung's Two Piece case is nearly perfect. It gives me grip, a little peace of mind when using the phone, and I still get to enjoy the actual phone Samsung spent so much time and energy designing. It also helps that the asking price, $20 on Samsung's website, is pretty reasonable. Right now the only color for me is black, the pastel options Samsung has available aren't my thing. I'd like to see Samsung release a nice deep blue or green, but I'm very happy with what I have right now.
Reader comments
No.... I still hate it.
nO.... i StiLl hAte iT.
Lol
Pretty good.
Russell u just won the internet today lol
😂😂
+1 😂
Dammit man.
I need to make my own one day.
Where are all the "form over function" people at now? Yeah, that's what I thought...lol
That has to be the ugliest case ever..
It's ugly but if it's functional then worth it for those willing to overlook the aesthetics.
$20 for that is not reasonable. If anything, Sammy should have included it for free, considering the $750 price tag. Oh yeah, and because it instantly transforms the sexiest phone in town into a bumpkin. I still hate it.
Considering Samsung includes way more things "for free" in the box than any other OEM right now, I respectfully disagree.
Something that ugly can't ever be described as 'perfect'
Well my Mom used to describe me that way all the time so you're obviously mistaken.
You're killing it today lmao
thanks for this post! i love bumper "cases" but they're usually extremely hard to find....so i'm very interested. But - you don't show the front of it really (except in one pic maybe, but it's kinda blurry) - Does it have a lip to protect the screen if you were to put the phone face down on a table??
It's a very slight lip, but yeah there's a little protection there.
Gotta be kidding me.. That thing is awful
It's still really ugly, which is ironic considering what phone it's made for.
Well, at least it did what it set out to do, and apparently does so quite well. I don't think I could get over the ugliness, though.
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder......
What? "nice-looking"? Hell no. It's ugly as hell.
What would you describe as "pretty"?
It looks like someone tooks shears to a basic TPU case. And doesn't flow into the device at all. Maybe if it was tapered/got thinner towards its edges? Possibly use more premium materials? It just doesn't look GOOD. I don't hate the idea, but it's implemented very poorly.
This case is missing the very things I think most "minimal case" people buy a case for - scratch prevention and something more attractive than a ballistic plastic brick.
If "minimal case" is your goal, there's plenty of cases that don't look weird, feel good, and not only don't cause scratches (as the author complains of) but actual protect the phone from them. This ain't one. Err, ...two. Err... Just weird.
Minimalist case was absolutely not my goal. I feel like I explained that in the article.
Sorry if I'm missing it, but can we see a picture of the front of the phone with this attached?
lol
Worth a try for $20. I want to try it out with the top piece alone. Leaving the lower piece off, it should slip into my ProClip S8 holder.
Ooh, that's pretty clever actually.
Wonder how well the adhesive will hold up to removing it often? Not the prettiest case but it absolutely looks useful.
Similar adhesive pads can hold up for years if properly maintained. That said, there are no maintenance instructions in the packaging.
Might not be quite as convenient to remove for VR (but almost...) I vastly prefer my caseology coastline. Offers full protection, still thin, looks way better
More pictures of it without the headline in the way would've been nice.
Sorry. Here's the photo from the header.
I'm like you, I traditionally have hated cases. But now that my glass Moto Z is all scratched up due to the cheap glass Motorola went with I'm starting to have a change of heart. I'm thinking about buying a thin nice clear case for my next phone (probably note 9 or pixel 3, not going back to Motorola because I'm not impressed)
Russell, do you think there would be an "easy" way to close the gap that is left after application so that dirt and debris can't get in there?
I guess I could start using a lint brush on my pockets?
It's been really hard to tell in all of the pictures I've seen of this case, but is there a "lip" over the front of the phone? For instance, would this mitigate a face down drop?
There is a slight lip. It would probably not stop a face-down drop.