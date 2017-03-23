The more stylish Gear S3 now gets all the optional functionality of the Frontier model.

Samsung is set to release a new version of its Gear S3 Classic smartwatch that will feature 4G LTE connectivity. This adds the same optional functionality found on LTE version of the Gear S3 Frontier, allowing users to make and take calls, text, navigate, pay, and more without needing your phone. The LTE version of the Gear S3 classic will be available from AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon, with each carrier expected to announce the pricing and availability.

This will give those looking for LTE functionality in a smartwatch the option to choose between both the Gear S3 Classic and Frontier. But, as Andrew Martonik found in his review of the LTE version of the Gear S3 Frontier, the LTE functionality does take a bite out of the overall battery life of the watch depending how frequently you use the feature. Certainly something worth considering before you buy.

While we don't know how much the new Gear S3 Classic will cost, but based on the pricing differences between the LTE and non-LTE Grea S3 Frontier, you should probably expect to play somewhere between $349.99 and $399.99 for the LTE version of the Gear S3 Classic, on top of roughly $10 a month for data from your preferred carrier.

Have you held off buying the new Gear S3 waiting for an LTE version of the more stylish Classic model? What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments!