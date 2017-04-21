Galaxy S8 and S8+ OTA update will bring better color optimization and increase the color range of the displays.

Earlier this week, a few Galaxy S8 users noticed a red tint on their displays, to which Samsung responded by stating that the issue can be resolved by changing the color balance in the display settings. To further assuage customers, the South Korean manufacturer has mentioned that it will roll out a software update next week that will deliver increased color range and better optimization of colors to eliminate the red tint.

In a statement to The Korea Herald, Samsung said:

Because there are some complaints about the red-tinted screens, we decided to upgrade the software next week for all Galaxy S8 clients. We will upgrade the software because of some dissatisfied customers although there is no problem in the phone itself.

The company also reiterated that the reddish tint was a software glitch and that there are no quality issues on the Galaxy S8 or S8+. Samsung's flagships are under intense scrutiny following the company's tribulations last year, and the company is going out of its way to ensure that it addresses these issues.