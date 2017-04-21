Galaxy S8 and S8+ OTA update will bring better color optimization and increase the color range of the displays.
Earlier this week, a few Galaxy S8 users noticed a red tint on their displays, to which Samsung responded by stating that the issue can be resolved by changing the color balance in the display settings. To further assuage customers, the South Korean manufacturer has mentioned that it will roll out a software update next week that will deliver increased color range and better optimization of colors to eliminate the red tint.
In a statement to The Korea Herald, Samsung said:
Because there are some complaints about the red-tinted screens, we decided to upgrade the software next week for all Galaxy S8 clients.
We will upgrade the software because of some dissatisfied customers although there is no problem in the phone itself.
The company also reiterated that the reddish tint was a software glitch and that there are no quality issues on the Galaxy S8 or S8+. Samsung's flagships are under intense scrutiny following the company's tribulations last year, and the company is going out of its way to ensure that it addresses these issues.
Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+
Reader comments
Will this come from Samsung or the wireless carriers?
Both. It'll have to be passed through the carriers in order to get to their customers, but unlocked units will get their updates straight from Samsung.
Are you just trusting Samsung's word that this is a software issue that can be fixed and not a hardware issue?
Hasn't Samsung already shown that they can't really be trusted in this type of situation?
Who are you talking to?
Screen tuning != battery
I got my S8 yesterday from Verizon & was playing with it. If you are in your drop down settings & accidentally turn on the Blue light filter it gives the screen a red hue. If you turn it off it goes right back to white. Is this what they are talking about with the red screen?
Either that or people going on a witch hunt ala "SAMOLED lottery!" where they exchange the device 11 times to find the perfect specimen. XDA is a funny place sometimes.
No it's not related to the blue light filter setting. My display has a VERY SLIGHT red hue coming from the top of the screen when you look at the screen from an angle. If I look at it straight on it looks perfectly fine. The pics I've seen online show white backgrounds that definitely look red.
I've always bought Samsung galaxy line of phones, but i am disappointed as I have this red tint which is worse on the right edge of the phone. I'm worried about doing a doorstep exchange incase the replacement is worse. Can't see this software update fixing it. For now still using my s7 edge which I still love.
When you turn your phone to the side does the red tint disappear?
Dude, exchange it!
I already received some ota update from T-Mobile. Not really sure what it was as I can't find anything about it.
Only word on it that I've heard is it locks the Bixby button down so you can't remap it.
But I thought that there was no problem, right AC? Oh wait, as I said, not a recall worthy problem, but still a problem. You can't cite "adjusting color balance" as a solution when it was clearly only available in one mode.
If you tilt your phone up or down it goes away. I'm thinking it is glare or something...
Another problem arise for Samsung lover # red tint.May be Samsung want red blood in real for explode this time.try ur luck and get bomb in ur pockets.
So Samsung lied about fixing it in settings... that's nice of them
Basically calibrate them, they should have done this before itself to prevent the complains. They never thought people are going to complain about these stuff?
Samsung thinks ppl can live with red tints with it of 700 $ phone.just to ensure ppl will surfer this time also.