Samsung is investing heavily in the business market, and it starts with better software.
In an effort to bring professionals to other Galaxy devices, Samsung has unveiled a new app for Samsung phones running Marshmallow and Nougat called Samsung Focus. The all-in-one productivity app seeks to be your one-stop-shop for email, calendar, contacts, and more from a single, white UI. It's a lot like BlackBerry Hub, but limited to IMAP/POP3 email addresses.
Among the many tabs are tools of prioritizing tasks and boosting efficiency, allowing you to set up alerts for things and people you really care about and cut down on the chaff that makes it to your notifications. Samsung Focus also features shortcuts to help you join or organize conference calls, and the app can be synced with your PC, helping you keep things under control even when you're not on your phone.
Samsung Focus can scan incoming notifications for user-set keywords in order to help you notice and respond to priority emails more quickly. Just be careful how generic a keyword you set.
Samsung Focus is available on Google Play for Samsung phones running Marshmallow or Nougat, and we wonder if it will come pre-loaded on the Samsung Galaxy S8 this spring.
Do we need another Samsung app pre-loaded on Galaxy phones, or is this one you'd use?
Reader comments
Samsung Focus is an app for Galaxy owners who work
I might try it, but it's hard to consider it for "professional" use of it doesn't support Exchange accounts.
I could've sworn it supported exchange.
Nothing says "professional" like confirming your Pottery Barn account.
2profess5me
(still working on coffee, sorry)
How does this compare against Blackberry Hub+?
It does sound as good as the hub. It's limited to Samsung phones, plus it does support all email types, both of which are NOT limitations for BlackBerry Hub. HOWEVER if it meets your needs I suppose it could work for you. :) In some ways I like the gmail app over the Hub, BUT mostly I prefer The Hub!
Still not as good as BlackBerry Hub. Both have a ways to go.
An app targeted to the business community that doesn't support Exchange? LOL!!!
*facepalm* No Exchange support?!? Why did they bother?
Does in fact support Exchange now and previously didn't. Having an issue though where Flow is not passing security restrictions noting that it can't be used because my device doesn't support SD card encryption. It's an s7e and not only does it support encryption, my card is already encrypted.
Wow, no exchange support, no pinch-to-zoom for unread messages, crashed twice on me in the first five minutes. I'll stick to paying .99/month for my Blackberry Hub. BB Hub works great for me.
I think Samsung has a lot to do to make a usable product here. I uninstalled this after 15 minutes.
Samsung S7 Edge here.
I think it does now support Exchange. I used it for a little bit. It was pretty cool and I thought was a smart move by Samsung, but now I'm on a Pixel, so nope.
Hopefully they add the schedule email feature currently found in their email app and then remove the email app. We don't need duplicate apps in any future device.