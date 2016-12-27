Samsung is bringing water resistance to the Galaxy A series.

If Samsung's previous launch windows were any indication, we're likely due for new models in the Galaxy A series in the coming weeks. This time around, it looks like the company will unveil the 2017 refresh of the Galaxy A series at CES. Ahead of the launch, Samsung's Malaysian outfit teased an image that suggests the upcoming phones in the Galaxy A series will be water-resistant:

Samsung will likely introduce the Galaxy A3, A5, and the A7 initially, followed up by the A9 and other country-specific variants. With CES just a week away, we should know more soon. What do you guys want to see in the 2017 refresh of the Galaxy A series?