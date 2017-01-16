Closing the final chapter of the hottest story of 2016.
A source familiar with Samsung's investigation into the exploding Note 7 issue says the South Korean tech giant has concluded that batteries were to blame for the spontaneous combustions that led to two recalls and the ultimate demise of the flagship device, Reuters reports. In other news, grass is green and the sky still appears to be blue.
Joking aside, this news reaffirms what everyone already already assumed: catastrophic battery failure was the leading cause behind the Note 7 fires. While we wait on an official response from Samsung — which the source says should come in the days before the company releases its fourth quarter numbers — we would like to see the final report address what specific issues caused the Note 7 batteries to spontaneously combust.
As you'll recall (pun not intended) when the Note 7s first started to explode, Samsung was quick to offer a solution in the form of a different battery supplier, assuring the public the issue was with those particular cells. Given that the problems persisted despite the new batteries, it will be very interesting if Samsung concludes that it was solely a supply chain issue and not with the Note 7 itself.
And it's going to be imperative for Samsung to not leave any lingering questions in the air with the Galaxy S8 launch expected in the first half of 2017, as I'm sure we'd all like to put the Note 7 saga behind us once and for all.
Reader comments
Not convinced...
Me either. Doesn't make any sense. I still think it was a design flaws
Were they not going to report details of the issue mid January (now)? What happened to that info? Otherwise this is very disconserting! :(
Well that isn't reassuring at all. Sure batteries explode; but what they are practically saying switching vendors it was the exact same? I smell a coverup on this.
Wasnt there something about the battery compartment not being machined large enough for the battery swell that occurs during charging??
To simply translate the result in one sentense, "They don't know jack!"
From what i've read elsewhere the battery didn't have enough breathing room to expand due to all the power hungry components like the iris scanner stressing it. The software which was supposed to cut power in case of thermal problems also wasn't functioning properly.
I just switched out my note 7 last week to an s7 edge. Worst mistake ever.
Better to be safe than sorry.
http://www.ibtimes.co.uk/faulty-phone-battery-may-have-caused-fire-that-...
Is there a possibility that it could've been the fact that the batteries may of not had been fully compatible with the USB type C charging
No **** sherlock.